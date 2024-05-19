Pink was back with its popular ladies’ luncheon in collaboration with Satariano this week – a combination of food delights, fine furnishing and fun fashion, offering a feast for all the senses.

Parts of the stunning showroom in Msida Valley Road were transformed into a catwalk, and the backstage action, hairstyling and make-up, were thrust into the spotlight as guests had the opportunity to mingle among the models, watching them get ready and picking up tips on how to create the season’s chosen look from the experts.

Video: Daniel Camilleri

They got up close and personal with the brands of the fashion show – Coccinelle, Lilly Mae, Monsoon, Parfois and Solaris – as each set up a shop-in-shop on a floor of the vast showroom, making it their home and bringing the bedrooms and living spaces on display to life.

Models wearing Parfois getting ready for the catwalk. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier A model wearing swimwear by Lilly Mae. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Make-up application was demonstrated by artists from Franks, using Guerlain, and top hairstylist Neville Roman Zammit from Nev Hair Salon showed how to create a slick wet look, with a twist, using Kevin Murphy products.

On arrival, guests were welcomed with a unique and refreshing Graham’s white port and London Essence tonic, from Farsons Direct, whose paired wines flowed freely throughout.

Hairstylist Neville Roman Zammit from Nev Hair Salon showed guests how to create a slick wet look, with a twist, using Kevin Murphy products. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Drinks were served in fine and detailed glassware by La DoubleJ from Zartera, which also adorned the rest of the showroom with an array for its home décor products, ranging from vibrant tableware to stand-out vases, soft furnishings, as well as one-off fashion pieces and accessories.

Guests enjoying a chat and free-flowing wine from Farsons Direct. Glassware was by LaDoubleJ from Zartera. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Lunch was in the capable hands of master chef Adam Depasquale, from Adams Artisanal Seafood & Fish Shop. His exquisite menu included a selection of oysters mignonette, salmon, seabass and tuna ceviche, Wakame salad stir fry noodles, calamari and prawns, scallop sashimi tiradito and wakame aged beef tataki, among other delicacies.

Chef Adam Depasquale, from Adams Artisanal Seafood & Fish Shop, gave a culinary demonstration at Satariano’s showroom. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier The exquisite menu included a selection of oysters mignonette. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Chef Adam preparing a tuna tataki on site. Photo: Anton Bell

The renowned chef also carried out a culinary demo, prepping a tuna tataki on site, putting to use one of Satariano’s sleek and stylish kitchens.

But it did not stop there. Guests also had the choice to savour an array of charcuterie, cheese and other delectable items from Carmelo Abela, which engaged Simply Local to set up an inviting and attractive table, including Casa Modena, Monini and Parmareggio products.

Simply Local set up an inviting and attractive table with an array of charcuterie, cheese and other delectable items from Carmelo Abela. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Daniela Said and Caroline Paris admiring the display. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Lunch was topped off with Adam’s Valrhona chocolate fondant, and ice cream tubs from Häagen-Dazs were also up for grabs at the end of the event.

The Satariano terrace was decked out in its wide range of new outdoor furniture, further adorned by plants from Sherries Estates and dressed up with Zartera’s designer, eye-catching and functional melamine tableware and accessories.

The Satariano terrace was decked out in its new range of outdoor furniture and dressed up with Zartera’s tableware and accessories and plants by Sherries Estates. Photo: Anton Bell Guests from Franks relaxing on the terrace. Photo: Anton Bell

The rooftop was also the catwalk for the fashion brands, which displayed bright and colourful summer looks ahead of the hot season, to the live chill-out tunes of The Eggheads band and their feel-good vibe.

Models in Monsoon with Solaris sunglasses. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The Pink lunch party is a networking event that focuses on aesthetics, beauty and style, in the belief that bringing together the best brands – in this case in the field of furniture, fashion and food – can create a stimulating environment and promote products and services in the most effective way.

It was also supported by Porsche, Medirect, Korres, eCabs and Maison Perrier, which launched its non-alcoholic, chic and sophisticated cocktail-inspired beverage at the party.