Robert Abela told the nation he would never scrap the Manoel Island concession. Just days later he claimed it’s always been his dream to do so. Abela wanted to make Manoel Island development “a national project” only last week. Now he’s decided he wants it back for the people. Abela was forced into a diametrically opposite position by the public chastisement meted to him by former Labour prime minister Alfred Sant.

Abela was humiliated into his new position by the public defiance of his own party president Alex Sciberras and backbencher MP Edward Zammit Lewis.

A humiliated Abela is a fuming Abela. In his rage, Abela lashed out at the highly respected Guido de Marco, who passed away 15 years ago. Impugning the integrity of the deceased, especially those who served our country with dignity and honour, is a new low for a man with no respect for the office he occupies.

Abela also hit out at Eddie Fenech Adami, attempting to smear him with unfounded allegations and petty snide comments.

According to Abela, de Marco and Fenech Adami gave the Manoel Island concession to their friends because they only had the interests of developers at heart.

Sant exposed Abela’s lies. Sant admitted that his Labour government negotiated with MIDI over Manoel Island, and, when the concession was awarded, Labour supported it. He stated categorically that “at the time… there was little reason for the (Labour) opposition to make a song and dance about the project, which seemed roughly to fit in with what we ourselves had projected”.

In a repeat of the Jean Paul Sofia debacle, Abela completely missed the popular mood. He’s completely tone deaf to the public’s anger and frustration.

The people have seen Abela dine with Joseph Portelli and friends on the eve of the general election, only to regale him with a flurry of development permits. They’ve watched as Abela changed local plans to accommodate his developer friends after spending years telling the nation those plans were cast in stone by a PN administration.

Public land was given away to developers despite protests by thousands of citizens. Abela sanctioned Fortina’s illegal extension to their Tigné hotel lido for just €70,000.

Abela believed he could get away with it again. He’d done it so many times before.

Every single one of Abela’s decisions favoured his developer business friends – but he’s accusing de Marco and Fenech Adami of being the developers’ friends.

Every time Abela took those decisions, apart from the same few objectors, everybody kept quiet. Why should it be any different this time?

There’s only so far you can pull an elastic band before it snaps. Manoel Island was a step too far.

Sant, Sciberras and Zammit Lewis openly defied Abela. They sensed the public mood. They knew Abela’s cynical position in favour of the developers was damaging to the party.

Abela wouldn’t listen. Only a public spat made him climb down.

If there’s something Abela can’t stand it’s being contradicted. Abela reacted, as he always does, with spiteful rage, except this time, he vented his fury on de Marco and Fenech Adami, accusing them of being the “developers’ friends”. Strange, that.

Fenech Adami never made €45,000 out off a dodgy deal with a shady developer in his mid-20s over a parcel of land in Żabbar. De Marco never earned hundreds of thousands from developing a block of apartments with his developer friends, only to hand them undisclosed sums of money from Malta Enterprise for their quarry. He never turned up to officially open it either.

Every single one of Robert Abela’s decisions favoured his developer business friends - Kevin Cassar

Fenech Adami didn’t acquire a property in Xewkija and two large adjacent parcels of land. He didn’t get his developer friends to turn it into a boutique hotel after cynically claiming the property was for residential use to get his miserly hands on government grants he wasn’t entitled to and to avoid higher commercial rates.

Fenech Adami didn’t seek to change the local plans to accommodate the very same developers working on his Xewkija property in order to allow them to sanction their illegal properties.

De Marco didn’t promise to stop development during the appeals stages but entirely renege on his promise because “there are other stakeholders involved”. He didn’t give his friends and business partners, Bonnici Brothers, millions in government contracts.

Fenech Adami didn’t own a luxury yacht that he berthed in the Ta’ Xbiex marina run by his friends, Paul and Mark Gauci, tal-Gedida, and repeatedly refuse to confirm whether he was paying for it.

Fenech Adami didn’t build a restaurant on the basis of an illegal permit on public land at the water’s edge to give to those same friends, the Gaucis.

Fenech Adami didn’t acquire a sprawling property in Żejtun for peanuts just days after all illegalities on that property were sanctioned by the very Planning Authority that paid him hundreds of thousands for his work, and tens of thousands more in overtime.

Fenech Adami didn’t rent out his uninhabitable Żejtun property to absent Russians seeking to thwart the rules to gain a Maltese passport.

De Marco didn’t seek to alter local plans to allow tal-Franċiz to go ahead with his massive development at Villa Rosa.

Fenech Adami didn’t sell him a public alley for peanuts in order to allow him to proceed with that development.

De Marco passed away in 2010 after serving his country with honour. He is in no position to defend himself, which makes Abela’s deplorable slurs even more odious.

Fenech Adami, who received international recognition for his work, lives his retirement in the same Birkirkara property he lived in all his life.

The huge esteem Fenech Adami and de Marco enjoy didn’t come from casting aspersions against others. It didn’t come from hurling insults and false allegations against those who are not in a position to rebut those falsehoods.

Those two giants, Fenech Adami and de Marco, brought pride and honour to our country. They earned huge respect because of their deep sense of service based on the values of integrity, honesty and decency. They were true gentlemen who sought the interests of the nation and who boldly steered the country out of darkness, deprivation and violent oppression into a modern European democracy and EU member state.

No matter how vile and distasteful the attempts made to smear them, their reputation will not be dented. Minions can hurl all the muck they’ve got at those giants but it’s only their own hands they foul.

Kevin Cassar is a professor of surgery.