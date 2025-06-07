A boy’s life was saved by a quick-thinking emergency nurse and off-duty lifeguards at Birżebbuġa's Pretty Bay on Friday, Mater Dei Hospital said.

The boy, who is six years old, was drowning in the popular southern bay but was saved by off-duty lifeguards who happened to be in the area.

An off-duty nurse then stepped in to administer emergency first aid while an ambulance was called. Paramedics then rushed the child to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

“The quick intervention of Joanne, the off-duty emergency nurse and other workers meant the child’s heart started beating again and his life was saved,” the hospital said in a statement on social media.