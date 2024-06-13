Malta’s Mediterrane Film Festival has revealed its full film selection together with its industry programme for its upcoming second edition, taking place from June 22 to 30 in Valletta.

The programme will present 15 films in its competition, seven out-of-competition films, including The Count of Monte-Cristo, and seven films competing in its environment-themed Mare Nostrum section, topped up by 14 immersive projects selected by interactive story architect Michel Reilhac.

Deadpool and Terminator: Dark Fate director Tim Miller has been tapped as the festival’s latest addition to its competition jury. The festival’s Mare Nostrum jury will be made up of Cinemed Montpellier director and Directors’ Fortnight managing director Christophe LeParc; Eduardo Guillot, the artistic director of Mostra de Valencia; former Jerusalem Film Festival artistic director Elad Samorzik; Tribeca Film Festival artistic director Frédéric Boyer; and Istanbul International Film Festival director Kerem Ayan.

The poster of The Count of Monte-Cristo (2024), starring Pierre Niney.

The immersive Future Visions selection will be judged by curator of the NXT Museum in the Netherlands, Bogomir Doringer; founder and CEO of Less Media Group Alina Mikhaleva; and acclaimed UX designer and researcher Allison Crank.

In tandem with the festival programme, Mediterrane had unveiled a series of panels and masterclasses featuring industry experts from around the world, covering topics ranging from globalisation in the entertainment industry; film circulation and co-production among Mediterranean countries and beyond; emerging storytelling trends; immersive technologies and the animation landscape; to career-specific discussions hosted by acclaimed experts in their respective fields and crafts. All sessions will centre around this year’s festival theme of ‘Unity through Film’.

Masterclasses will be held by acclaimed editor Yorgos Mavropsaridis (Kinds of Kindness, Poor Things); production designer Nathan Crowley (Wonka, Dunkirk); casting director Margery Simkin (Avatar, Top Gun, Mamma Mia); and composer Simon Franglen (Avatar: The Way of the Water, Ocean’s Eight).

The programme also features a masterclass with Palme d’Or and BAFTA-winning writer-director Mike Leigh (Vera Drake, Another Year, Happy-Go-Lucky), who is being recognised with the festival’s Career Achievement Golden Bee Award, and will be joined in conversation by Adrian Wootton, previous acting director of the British Film Institute and current CEO of Film London and the British Film Commission.

For the full selection and programme, visit www.mediterrane.com.