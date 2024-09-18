Updated 4.52pm

MEP Peter Agius has been fined for workplace health and safety breaches at a block of apartments in Mosta.

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority issued a €500 fine for failing to inform authorities about the start of works at the block and for failing to draft a health and safety plan for the site.

Construction works on the property were completed in early 2022 but fines were only issued this month.

When contacted by Times of Malta, Agius said the project was managed by "third parties" and not directly by him.

Planning Authority data shows that the applicant for the project (PA/01102/21) is Agius' wife.

Agius, who was elected as a PN MEP last June, said the fines were part of a politically motivated attack against him and concerned works that were completed years ago.

"After posts on social media by Neville Gafa, I was contacted by the OHSA, to whom I provided evidence that the building complied with all necessary health and safety regulations," Agius said.

A photo of the block shared to social media by former OPM official Neville Gafa. Photo: Facebook

He said the OHSA were happy that all health and safety precautions were taken during construction, but “it seems that political pressure continued to mount despite there being no breach of the law and no safety concerns.”

Agius denied suggestions that OHSA inspectors had also warned him and his wife about a failure to affix protection railings to exposed apertures at the block.

Enemalta workers had removed hoarding “to fix cables” but railings were put in place immediately after that, he said, and OHSA inspectors were satisfied with the evidence provided.

Reports about the block of apartments not having any protective hoarding on apertures were fuelled by an OHSA statement last August. In it, the OHSA said it had ascertained that hoarding was missing "in a specific case", without naming the contravenor or property in question.

Agius accused Labour Party canvassers of using private correspondence with the OHSA against him.

"These are clearly childish and ridiculous attempts to undermine my efforts to promote alternative leadership, where institutions serve the citizen rather than being controlled by those in power,” Agius said.

The PN MEP has been a vocal critic of building standards in Malta and also provided information to a public inquiry investigating the construction site death of Jean-Paul Sofia.

In that case, too, developers failed to notify the OHSA of works at the site.

This is not Agius's first controversy involving the Mosta block.

During the European Parliament election campaign, Agius received criticism for being listed as living in the seemingly empty block in Mosta that was also used as his electoral office.

But Agius had immediately rebutted to say he actually lived there, taking viewers on a virtual tour of the property showing that the building registered as his home had a bathroom, kitchen, and even Wi-Fi.