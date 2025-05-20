The Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) on Tuesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art training centre and a new apprenticeship programme, reinforcing its commitment to improving workplace health, safety, and professional development across all sectors.

Speaking at the inauguration, Minister for the Reform of the Construction Sector Jonathan Attard said the initiative ensures that occupational health and safety remain central to Malta’s national agenda.

“This centre will empower both businesses and individuals to thrive in safer, healthier work environments,” Attard said.

Designed as a hub for health and safety education, the new facility will offer advanced training to enhance the skills of workers, employers, and professionals. The comprehensive programme will combine theoretical instruction with hands-on experience, with trainees rotating through different OHSA departments to gain practical insights.

OHSA CEO Josianne Cutajar described the training centre and the Officer Trainee Programme as key components of the authority’s long-term vision for workplace safety in Malta.

The authority has already established collaborations with several leading institutions, including the University of Malta, MCAST, Jobsplus, the Institute for the Public Service (IPS), and the Malta Occupational Safety and Health Practitioners Association (MOSHPA). Future plans include joint research initiatives, curriculum development, and the deeper integration of occupational health and safety into education and vocational training.

The new centre will also address emerging areas such as digital risk management, artificial intelligence, and psychosocial risks, as well as health and safety considerations in fast-growing sectors like renewable energy and biotechnology. The Officer Trainee Programme is expected to be formally recognised, with the potential for academic accreditation or certification.