The OHSA plans to almost double its staff by the end of this year and is on track to double its number of workplace inspections when compared to 2023, construction reform minister Jonathan Attard revealed on Thursday.

Currently, there are around 35 employees at the Occupational Health and Safety Authority. The authority expects to have 60 employees by the end of this year, Attard said.

“By the end of next year (2025), the OHSA plans to have 80 workers,” he said.

Attard said that the OHSA has also intensified its inspection efforts this year.

In the first six months of 2024, the OHSA inspected 3,848 work sites, Attard said. Half of those were construction sites, he added.

Of the nearly 4,000 inspections, 260 fines and 204 stop-work orders were issued. The OHSA also asked 414 work sites to improve their health and safety practices, he said.

In comparison, the OHSA made 2,585 inspections in 2023, issuing 68 fines and 22 stop-work orders. The authority asked 113 sites to improve their practices last year.

A new law governing Maltese health and safety, the Health and Safety at Work Bill, passed through Parliament on Monday.

Photo: Facebook/ Jonathan Attard

Prime Minister Robert Abela has described the bill as "revolutionary and detailed" legislation designed to reduce the risks of occupational accidents as much as possible.

Speaking on Thursday, Attard said the law gives the OHSA a new legal framework for "an effective system against those who put people's lives at risk by taking health and safety shortcuts."

Until now, the OHSA could issue fines of not more than €450. That will now increase to €20,000 in administrative penalties.

In cases of criminal negligence, the court can issue a maximum fine of €50,000, sentence someone to up to four years in prison, and remove all warrants and permits related to work.

The new OHSA law is not yet in force. It will come into effect once the minister issues a commencement notice, expected in September.

Concerns over HSRO roles

Employers have criticized the new law for being too vague, with their primary concern being with the role of Health and Safety Responsible Officers (HSROs) - a role introduced by the law.

Under the new legislation, these officers at companies will be responsible for receiving reports from anyone with information or concerns about a potential breach of health and safety rules.

If there is a breach, their job is to submit a written report to the employers. If an employer fails to implement the recommendations, the matter will be reported to the OHSA.

However, the Malta Employers Association wants to know which companies will be required to nominate an HSRO and what criteria must be used to hire an officer.

Answering questions, Attard said an HSRO would be required for industries that are most at risk of workplace safety issues.

When asked to be more specific, the minister said details would be included in regulations to be published soon.

Those regulations will also specify the qualifications required for an HSRO specific to each industry, he said.

Attard said the law intentionally refrained from specifying which industries need an HSRO, to provide future legislators with flexibility.

"Today, some industries might need an HSRO, but in the future, there might be other industries that will also need [them]," he said.