The future of Okurama hangs in the balance, with its owner unsure whether she will ever be allowed back into her restaurant.

Located right next door to the Tania Flats building that collapsed in Paceville on Wednesday, the popular Japanese restaurant remains closed as emergency demolition works are carried out to render the area safe again.

Owner Jenny Sun said she was never contacted by authorities in the aftermath of the incident, despite her premises being directly next door to the wreckage.

“No one called me or is trying to talk to us,” she said. “I called the helpline, and although I got a response, I didn’t get any help or details.”

Okurama has occupied its location on Triq Paceville for the past 16 years. Now, Sun says she doesn’t know if she’ll ever be allowed back in.

“If the authorities say we can’t stay, we don’t have a choice. However, if they say it is safe, we will consider it. We don’t know exactly what to do yet,” she explained.

Sun described the shock of Wednesday morning, when her staff arrived expecting a normal day’s work, only to be told that the neighbouring building was on the verge of collapse.

“We never thought this could happen,” she said.

Authorities ordered Tania Flats residents to evacuate and also instructed Okurama staff not to open the restaurant that day.

At around 10.30pm that evening, their worst fears materialised as part of the apartment block came crumbling down.

With operations at the St Julian’s branch currently halted, Sun said her immediate focus is on supporting her staff and salvaging what she can from the Paceville location.

“We just went through a quiet winter, and we were really counting on the tourists. It’s scary because we might lose the summer,” she said.

Okurama in Paceville on Friday evening. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

One of her biggest concerns is the food storage and cold room located above the Paceville restaurant, where all the restaurant’s inventory is kept. With the power cut, she fears everything could spoil.

“If the authorities give me the go-ahead, I’ll be there in a heartbeat. I want to get inside and retrieve whatever I can as soon as I can. Not being able to access what’s left could have a huge impact on our business.”

In the meantime, Sun is encouraging patrons to support the San Ġwann branch of Okurama, which remains open and has even implemented special offers to try to attract more people this week.

She also appealed for assistance in gaining access, or at least electricity, to the blocked storage facility.

Controlled demolition of the remaining part of Tania Flats began on Friday afternoon. Around 40 people were evacuated from the area as a precaution. A hotel, various shops and a bar on St George’s Street were also cleared.

When authorities were contacted on Friday to determine if Sun’s building would need to be demolished, they said it was still too early to tell and that assessments still needed to be concluded.