Since Gozo has been selected the Region of Culture for 2025, several cultural activities are being held during the year in several localities.

Last Sunday, February 2, Għajnsielem local council hosted a photographic exhibition, Għajnsielem: Beyond the Lens, at the council’s library. On display were old photos featuring the history of Għajnsielem.

Over 100 photos captured the essence of the village’s past, featuring different aspects of the locality throughout the 19th and 20th century. The exhibition also included an interactive kiosk with more than 300 photos of Mġarr Harbour and other aspects from bygone days of the village.

One of the old photos featuring St Joseph Band Club committee members and supporters after the annual dinner held by the club in the 1970s.

Following the positive response to the exhibition, the council has decided to set up the exhibition again at St Joseph Band club during the summer months.

Various cultural and creative disciplines like dance, music, theatre, visual arts, cinema, literature, cultural heritage, architecture, and gastronomy will be held in various villages throughout this year to mark this title.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said this title for Gozo will continue to boost what has already been built for the island, so it can be established as a year-round destination for quality tourism.

“All this is based on a rich cultural heritage and Gozo’s creative potential,” the minister said.