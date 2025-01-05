Burdell F’Strada Stretta is a site-specific performance which aims to unearth the salacious past of an old brothel in Strait Street, Valletta.

The show, produced by Moveo Dance Company at the Splendid, is inspired by the building’s rowdy past and features a series of choreographies from room to room leading to what the company calls the darkest of them all.

Indeed, Strait Street, where the old brothel is housed, has a long and intricate history. In the earlier part of the last century, Lower Strait Street was known as The Gut, with the street being renowned for its buzzing and salacious nightlife attracting countless people over the years to its bars, clubs and dance halls.

Moveo Dance Company unearths a Valletta building’s many secrets. Photos via Moveo Dance Company

The street conjures connotations and stories in keeping with Strait Street’s notoriety, sometimes even inspiring artistic interpretation.

“There are various rumours surrounding what used to happen at the Splendid,” says Diane Portelli, co-director of Moveo.

“Legend has it that a violent altercation between a client and a prostitute resulted in tragedy, leading to the woman’s untimely death. It is said her spirit still roams the vacant corridors, trapped in eternal sorrow and unrest.”

The setting for the performance is an old brothel in Strait Street, Valletta.

Portelli says the company took inspiration from this legend and used it to highlight how women can lose autonomy over their own bodies and the long-lasting, physical and physiological effects this can have on them.

“The stories unravel as we follow the protagonist who is visiting the abandoned hotel after many years and seems to get haunted by its past,” she continues.

“Each room uncovers the harrowing ways women were (and in some cases still are) treated.”

The audience can choose to actively interact or be a mere spectator

Portelli says artistic liberties have been taken to make the performance brutally realistic. In this production, the audience is seen as part of the narrative with no more than 30 people being invited in for each performance.

“We tackle passion, sex, rape, violence, and the supernatural with ghosts haunting the living,” she explains. “We want the audience to feel as though they themselves are contributing to the outcome of the narrative, making the performance very immersive. The audience can choose to actively interact or be a mere spectator − it’s completely up to them.”

The street was renowned for its buzzing and salacious nightlife.

Burdell F’Strada Stretta is a collective performance formed by six members from the company who came together to create the piece and choreography.

Each choreographer drew inspiration from a different aspect of the original legend and chose to interpret it in his or her own way.

Portelli explained that the starting point for the choreographers was the location and following that were months of brainstorming, debating and discussing.

“As we researched the place, we came across the legend of the prostitute and the client, and that’s when we thought it’s a story that is as relevant today as it was then, just in a different way.

Burdell F’Strada Stretta is a collective performance by six members from Moveo Dance Company.

“With so many cases of femicide and rape being uncovered, we thought we could use our platform as a voice to those who undergo such massive trauma. One of the rooms is also dedicated to tell the story of a strong artist who endured years of abuse but who is now using their voice to bring awareness.

“Knowing very well these are very heavy topics, there are also moments of humour and tenderness that balance the performance out,” Portelli concluded.

Burdell F’Strada Stretta is taking place at the Splendid in Valletta between January 10-12. This performance is a walkthrough and is 16+. Tickets can be obtained from showshappening.com.