Following its acclaimed run in the UK and a 2023 Olivier Award nomination, Blackout Songs by Joe White is set to premiere at Spazju Kreattiv Theatre this October. The play, translated into Maltese as Għanjiet il-Baħħ by Mark Vella, will be directed by Toni Attard.

Għanjiet il-Baħħ explores the story of two individuals, portrayed by Simone Spiteri and Jacob Piccinino, who meet at an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting and form a passionate, intense bond.

As their relationship spirals between sobriety and relapse, they begin to question whether they have crossed paths before – but not before “one last quick drink”. With its unique staging in-the-round at Spazju Kreattiv, the production aims to immerse the audience in a raw, emotionally charged atmosphere.

Director Attard highlights the universality of the play’s themes, including addiction and self-discovery, which he believes will deeply resonate with Maltese audiences.

“Mark Vella’s translation brings rich emotional depth and cultural relevance to the dialogue, while still capturing the original’s intensity,” says Attard.

This will be the first international staging of Blackout Songs following its success in the UK, where it was nominated for a prestigious Olivier Award and won the OffWestEnd Award. The Maltese production will be performed in Maltese, with English surtitles.

Għanjiet il-Baħħ opens on October 18 at Spazju Kreattiv Theatre and runs until October 27. For more information and ticket bookings, visit kreattivita.org.