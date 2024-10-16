The Ombudsman has called on the Gozo Channel Company to revise its “unjust” and “improperly discriminatory” fares policy to ensure that all EU nationals aged 60 and over are entitled to the same discounted fare as Maltese and Gozitan nationals.

Ombudsman Joseph Zammit McKeon issued a final opinion regarding the ferry fare policy treatment for EU 60+ nationals who are non-Maltese on Wednesday, two months after having issued recommendations.

It followed a complaint by a Portuguese national aged over 60, who while on holiday travelled on a Gozo Channel ferry from Ċirkewwa to Mġarr on June 1, 2024.

The tourist pointed out to the ticketing staff that he was charged the full passenger fare (€4.65), despite being over 60 and an EU national.

The cashier did not request his identification to verify his age and nationality and stated that it was company policy to exempt payment of the passenger fare only to Maltese 60+ nationals.

A witness, a Maltese national acting on behalf of the Portuguese national, filed a complaint with the Ombudsman, requesting the ferry company to change its “discriminatory policy”

According to the Gozo Channel website, the passenger fare is only waived for 60+ passengers on presentation of a “valid identity card”.

Discounted fare exclusive to holders of “Karta Anzjan”

Following the complaint, the ferry company defended its position by arguing that the discounted fare applied “exclusively” to holders of the Karta Anzjan (senior citizen card), which is only issued to Maltese nationals.

Upon investigation, the Ombudsman found that the company’s interpretation of the regulations was “restrictive” and “incorrect”. He observed that the relevant legal provisions did not exclude other forms of identification, such as valid EU-issued identity cards or passports.

The Ombudsman also pointed out that Karta Anzjan is no longer issued for persons over 60 following the reform of the Maltese ID card.

The Karta Anzjan stopped being issued following a reform of the Maltese ID card. Credit: Identita'

In his report, the Ombudsman cited a similar case in 2014, regarding discriminatory bus fares for non-residents. At the time, an anti-discrimination campaign lobbied for the removal of the double-pricing for foreign nationals, which was introduced by then-bus operator Arriva.

The two-tier system came to an end following a damning report by the European Commission, which called out the discriminatory rates.

The Gozo Ferry Channel company was given one month to implement the recommendations, yet the Ombudsman received no feedback from the company. The Ombudsman's Office then sent the recommendations to the Prime Minister yet received no feedback either.

See the final opinion in full by clicking pdf below.