The Ombudsman is investigating planning permits issued for stables by the Planning Authority over the past 10 years.

Last year, Times of Malta reported that, according to industry sources, agricultural landowners have found a loophole that allows them to register horses they do not own and apply for a permit to build stables, leading to multiple stables being registered on the same horse.

Applications for the development of horse stables in outside development zones require an official declaration of horse ownership or registration.

Times of Malta was told it has become practice to sell the passport of a deceased horse to a prospective applicant for the development of stables. The same passport is then used for multiple applications for stables.

A separate practice sees horse owners transferring their horses – on paper only – to prospective horse stable applicants. The latter apply for a horse stable but the horses are never physically transferred to him.

On Monday, the Office Ombudsman said that Commissioner for Environment and Planning Alan Saliba launched a comprehensive Own Initiative Investigation that will look into permits issued for stables since the implementation of the Rural Policy and Design Guidance in 2014.

The investigation follows consultation with the Ombudsman Judge Emeritus Joseph Zammit McKeon.

An Own Initiative Investigation means that the Ombudsman's Office is looking into an issue on its own steam without waiting for a member of the public to file a complaint.

The office hopes the move ensures the process of issuing stable permits "aligns with the guidelines and maintains integrity and transparency".

The investigation will focus on several critical aspects to ascertain the adherence of the issued permits to the established policies and regulations.

It "underscores the Office of the Ombudsman's dedication to fostering accountability and transparency, ensuring the Rural Policy and Design Guidelines are respected and meticulously followed."

The office will then draw up recommendations that will contribute to revising and enhancing the rural policy.

What will the Ombudsman investigate?

Verification of equine registration: whether each stable permit correlates with a registered equine, ensuring the facilities are utilised for their intended purpose.

Post-equine mortality measures: the steps the Planning Authority takes when a registered equine, associated with a permitted stable, passes away to determine the subsequent use or modification of the stable.

Prevention of permit abuse: the mechanisms in place to prevent the issuance of multiple permits for a single equine, especially in cases where the equine has multiple owners, to curb potential abuses in the permit process.

Ownership verification: ensuring that permits are only granted to individuals who own equines, thereby preventing any misuse of the permitting system.

Consideration of local registrations: verify whether the PA prioritises local official equine registrations over foreign or non-local sources when issuing stable permits.