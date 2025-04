I am a huge fan of book prizes, the reason being that the titles chosen are usually different to the ones that influencers like to display on social media. Obviously I can’t read every shortlisted book or winner. There are exceptions and the only two prizes I follow religiously, by which I mean I’ll read the entire longlist is the International Booker (IB) and The Booker. Spring is for the IB while Summer and Autumn are for the Booker.

Read the full story at Times2.