When Sarah Lezito began messing around with motorbikes at 13, she never dreamed that one day she would become the stunt double of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

The French winemaker’s daughter has stood in for Scarlett Johansson − twice − on Avengers 2 and Black Widow, and appeared in a dozen films including The Batman.

The 32-year-old is one of a very rare breed of motorcycle stuntwomen, with a massive social media following that helped bring her from the vineyards of France’s Champagne region to Hollywood.

