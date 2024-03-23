Malta's heritage watchdog is objecting to plans by developer Carlo Stivala to build two towers at the Sliema Ferries.

Stivala is seeking planning permission to build a 15-storey tower (PA 0965/23) on the Sliema seafront instead of a building that currently houses a Labour Party club and which lies on the corner with Triq San Vincenz, and a 16-storey tower (PA 03229/23) on a site which lies between the seafront and Triq il-Lunzjata.

In both cases, the developer wants to turn the properties into hotels.

The site earmarked for a 15-storey hotel. Photo: Google Maps

Both Triq Il-Lunzjata and Triq San Vincenz are within Sliema’s Urban Conservation Area, which is characterised by two- and three-storey dwellings.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has filed objections against both those proposals, which have yet to receive planning approval.

In its objection to the Triq San Vincenz development, the SCH said that the "massive multi-storey structure" would rise around six storeys higher than the adjacent property and around 10 storeys higher than other properities in the adjacement UCA.

SCH also expressed concern that the three plots over which the hotel would be built have historical value.

"The properties as existing are (at their core) traditional 19th century residences, with the ground floor put to commercial use. The properties have a degree of historical and architectural value,” the Superintendence said.

According to the application, much of the demolition is set to be internal, with the existing facades being retained. The proposal includes a restaurant at ground level, meeting and conference rooms at levels one to four, hotel rooms at levels five to 14 and a bar, pool and deck area on the receded floor level.

The SCH made similar objections about Stivala’s plans to develop a hotel on Triq il-Lunzjata.

The second site, where Stivala wants to build a 16-storey property. Photo: Google Maps

"(SCH) objects especially to further increase in height, noting the creation of high blank party walls and of massive volumes bearing onto the Urban Conservation Area, also noting the very contemporary materials and the treatment of apertures on the proposed facades, even on Triq il-Lunzjata, which does not aid the stylistic transition into the UCA," SCH said.

It noted that a visual impact assessment for both developments also highlighted the effects they would have if approved.

"Major impacts have been identified in respect of six of the 13 VPs (vantage point), a moderate to major impact has been identified in respect of one VP, and moderate impacts have been identified in respect of two of the VPs".

The vantage points where "adverse major impacts" were identified include the Sliema ferries area and several residential streets in Sliema.

Views from Valletta had minor or no impact, the SCH said.