One person was killed and seven injured when a pylon supporting cable cars collapsed outside the Turkish resort city of Antalya, authorities said Friday.

Helicopters equipped with night vision were called in to rescue 184 people still stranded in the cable car system's cabins, Antalya mayor Muhittin Bocek said in a statement.

"Our specialised teams are here. God willing, we will rescue them all in a short time," Bocek said.

The death and injuries happened when one of the cabins in the cable car system at Sarisu-Tunektepe plunged into a rocky area as the pylon collapsed, Turkey's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

Five people who had been in the cabin were evacuated by helicopter, while two were still waiting to be moved, he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Around 110 emergency personnel had been sent to the site of the collapse, Yerlikaya said, with more specialist mountaineers being flown in from elsewhere in Turkey.

A group of 10 opposition MPs were also headed to the scene to "investigate the accident in detail," said Ozgur Ozel, chairman of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).