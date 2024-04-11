A teen going through rehabilitation at a therapeutic centre for adolescents under court order on Thursday landed in fresh trouble for flouting in-house rules.

The 15-year-old boy whose name and personal details were banned under court order, had been progressing well for some weeks until he stirred fresh trouble at the facility, placing himself and fellow residents at risk.

Court was told the youngster was initially placed at a residence for children because of difficult relations with his parents. But while there, he and two other teens allegedly stole cash and used the money to buy drugs.

The teen was subsequently arrested and charged. While that case is ongoing, he was granted bail under the express condition of entering rehabilitation and following procedures accordingly.

Things were going well for some weeks until the teen allegedly exchanged his medication with that of a fellow resident who, as a result, had to be hospitalised, explained prosecuting Inspector Clayton Camilleri.

Warnings by his carers proved futile and the situation escalated, leaving authorities at the centre with no option but to apply in-house rules, suspending the teen for six weeks.

The matter was reported to the police who, after duly investigating decided to press criminal charges against the teen for breaching bail conditions by disobeying authorities at the centre.

The boy was escorted into the courtroom, accompanied by the clinical coordinator and two social workers, while his mother sat close behind him, following closely.

Assisted by a legal aid lawyer, the accused pleaded not guilty.

A request for bail presented a rather complex scenario which the court had to assess carefully before making a pronouncement.

Sending the accused back to the centre was not possible until the six-week suspension had run its course. The coordinator explained that taking the youngster back immediately would also not be beneficial to himself or the rest of the community there as they were prone to be affected by his disruptive behaviour.

However, they wished to continue to help the accused.

Just like others before him had been temporarily suspended and returned to the centre, completing their programme successfully, they hoped that that would be the accused’s story as well.

The accused’s mother then informed presiding Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi, through the defence lawyer, that she wished to take her son back home if he were granted bail.

She said both parents had noticed a marked improvement in their son’s behaviour ever since he received therapy. She also explained she was willing to step in as a third-party guarantor to ensure her son would adhere to all conditions imposed by the court, keeping a constant eye on him.

Defence lawyer Mark Busuttil pointed out that one of the social workers who had followed the accused since September would continue to monitor him regularly wherever he lived.

“Let’s give the child another chance,” argued the lawyer.

After lengthy consideration, the court upheld the request for bail against a deposit of €200, a personal guarantee of €4,300 and under a curfew between 8pm and 7am.

“You’ll get this last chance and this case will continue before the Juvenile Court... Do not prove the court wrong,” warned the magistrate, reserving some strong words for the teen.

Bail was being granted because the court was told of the accused’s “significant improvement” in his relationship with his parents.

“You are not a child. You are a young adult…You already have two cases and you’re just 15,” the Magistrate pointed out.

“What’s the chance you have been given?”

“To go back to my family because I have improved,” replied the teen, showing he understood the court’s warning.

Inspector Clayton Camilleri prosecuted.

Lawyer Mark Busuttil was legal aid counsel.