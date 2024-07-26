Is there still a place for saints in our lives, and what role do they play?

On July 1, I attended a mass at Naxxar parish church for the blessing of a painting of Blessed Nazju Falzon, a project funded by benefactor Joe Camilleri. I was captivated by vice-postulator Fr Anton Farrugia Pisani’s talk about this Maltese Blessed, a figure I knew little about.

July 1 holds great significance in the life of Blessed Nazju Falzon, as it marks both his birth in 1813 and his death in 1865 at the age of 52. Although his life was relatively short, it was filled with work, dedication and holiness.

I decided to meet with Fr Farrugia Pisani to learn more about Blessed Nazju Falzon. The role of a vice-postulator involves studying the life of a candidate for sainthood, promoting their veneration, and ensuring that any healings related to the candidate are reviewed for potential miracles. This role is carried out in collaboration with a postulator, who shares the same goals.

The first vice-postulator for Blessed Nazju Falzon was Mgr Joseph Sapiano, followed by Mgr Philip Calleja. Currently, Fr Farrugia Pisani holds this role, working alongside postulator Fr Giovanni Califano, who is based in Rome.

A memento distributed at Naxxar parish church on July 1.

Falzon’s life was notably eventful, beginning with his birth during the height of the 1813 plague. That same year marked the beginning of British rule in Malta, as the islands became a British colony. The early 19th century in Malta, like much of Europe, was a period of significant change, influenced by the Enlightenment and the French Revolution of the previous century. Prominent figures from this era include John Hookham Frere and Mikiel Anton Vassalli.

At the time of Falzon, the Maltese Church wielded considerable influence over the people, being far more accessible than the foreign rulers. The clergy and convents provided free education to children at a time when government-organised primary education was still in its infancy, also teaching them the Christian faith.

Falzon came from a religious, wealthy, intellectual and influential family. His father, Judge Dr Francesco Giuseppe Falzon, and his mother, Marija Tereża Debono, lived in a large house at 49, Strait Street, Valletta.

Falzon received private education in Latin, Italian and philosophy before studying at the Royal University of Malta, where he earned a degree in canon and civil law at around 20 years of age. Law degrees were a family tradition; indeed, his three brothers also graduated in this field. However, only Antonju became a lawyer and was the only one to marry. Kalċidon and Franġisku became priests, while Nazju chose to remain a cleric, feeling he was not holy enough for the role of priest.

In addition to his exemplary life, Falzon was widely recognised for teaching catechism to both Maltese children and British soldiers and sailors. At a time when the Church and the courts predominantly used Italian, he saw the importance of learning English, particularly because Malta was inundated with foreigners during the Crimean War.

He quickly taught himself English and used his newfound skill to connect with these individuals and gently draw them to the Catholic Church. It is said that he facilitated the conversion of approximately 600 people. He also provided support to soldiers and sailors with personal issues, including conflicts with the law.

Among his contemporaries, Falzon was already recognised as a holy man. He devoted much of his time to praying in front of the Eucharist, seeking the spiritual energy necessary for his work. His devotion was so intense that there were times when observers reported seeing him levitate off the ground while praying.

Falzon also used his wealth to assist those in need. He had a special affection for children and workers, and he was deeply pained by their suffering.

He frequently suffered from heart problems, but despite the pain, he never complained. He passed away from a heart attack while seated in a chair at home, clutching a crucifix and a painting of St Joseph.

Shortly after his death, photographer Mikiel Zahra captured the only existing photograph of Falzon.

He was initially buried in the family grave at the church of St Mary of Jesus (Ta’ Ġieżu) in Valletta, although his remains were later transferred to a separate coffin.

The Church had no difficulty gathering evidence of Falzon’s holiness, as numerous witnesses attested to his virtues. Over the years, several healings have been attributed to his intercession. Pope John Paul II declared him Venerable in 1987 and Blessed in 2001.

Currently, the cause for Blessed Nazju Falzon is ‘dormant’, as there are no new developments to study. Only one more miracle is needed for his canonisation as a saint.

Fr Farrugia Pisani revealed that many people have confided in him about prayers to Blessed Falzon that resulted in healings. However, without medical documentation for these cases, he is unable to advance them.

Anyone interested in learning more about Blessed Nazju Falzon or obtaining books on the subject can contact Fr Anton Farrugia Pisani via his Facebook page or the Beatu Nazju Falzon page.