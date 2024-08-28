During the first half of this year, a third of domestic or intimate partner violence victims in Malta declined to agree to a risk assessment despite having filed a police report.

Statistics obtained by Times of Malta reveal that, out of the 1,138 domestic violence reports lodged between January and June, an alarming 368 victims or 32.3 per cent, “refused” a risk assessment.

The risk assessment, conducted by professionals from Aġenzija Appoġġ, is deemed crucial in determining the level of risk the victim faces.

In mid-August, just days after Nicolette Ghirxi was murdered by her former partner, the Foundation for Social Welfare Services (FSWS) said that most individuals who file a police report agree to a risk assessment but some refuse.

Reasons for refusal include the belief that their lives are not at risk or having previously undergone an assessment and expecting the same risk ranking.

The Sunday Times of Malta revealed evidence suggesting that professionals of FSWS/Appoġġ “talked out” Ghirxi from taking a risk assessment.

In a voice note sent to her friend on April 22, shortly after filing a report on domestic violence with the police, Ghirxi indicated she had been discouraged from undergoing the assessment after it was suggested that the messages from her former boyfriend contained insults rather than threats.

Risk assessors denied dissuasion

However, the FSWS said the risk assessors involved categorically denied attempting to dissuade Ghirxi from taking the assessment.

It said that the assessors have provided a written statement to FSWS management and are prepared to confirm this under oath through an affidavit.

Statistics provided by FSWS indicate an increasing trend in the number of women undertaking risk assessments, mirroring a yearly rise in domestic violence reports.

In the first six months of this year, 770 risk assessments were conducted, marking a 37 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, when 562 assessments were carried out.

Throughout 2023, Aġenzija Appoġġ carried out 1,317 risk assessments for 1,104 people.

Last week, Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà told a joint session of the social affairs and family affairs parliamentary committees that, by the end of July 2024, domestic violence reports had increased by 12 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Victims of domestic violence in Malta are encouraged to file reports at two main locations: the Gender-Based and Domestic Violence unit at police headquarters, in Floriana or the Santa Luċija hub.

The Standard Operational Procedures for Victims of Domestic Violence Services, first published in 2020, along with the Police Handbook for Victims of Domestic Abuse, published online this year, describe the procedures to be followed.

Risk assessment done in private setting

Once a report is filed with the police, victims are offered a risk assessment, conducted in a private setting by assessors from Aġenzija Appoġġ to establish the level of associated risk.

When a high level of risk is identified, the case is referred to MARAM, a Multi-Agency Risk Assessment Meeting.

Bernice Cassar, allegedly murdered by her estranged husband in November 2022, was deemed low risk.

The Valenzia inquiry, published in early 2023, highlighted the need to fix or update the risk assessment tools used to determine the level of danger domestic violence victims face.

The Domestic Abuse, Stalking and Honour Risk Identification (DASH), introduced in 2018, was replaced by the Danger Assessment (DA) tool that started being used exclusively since mid-July.

FSWS states that the risk assessment service is based on the value of client self-determination.

However, women’s rights organisations and lawyers are calling for stricter policies to ensure that every harassment report is investigated properly.

The Malta Women’s Lobby, in particular, has called for immediate action to ensure that professionals who interact with victims of intimate partner violence are thoroughly trained in risk assessment and safety planning.