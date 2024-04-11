One of the last remaining townhouses in Sliema’s Tower Road is risking demolition as a new planning application seeks its demolition.

Presently sandwiched between two blocks towering above it, a new planning application seeks to redevelop the site to match its neighbours into a 10-floor apartment block.

The application - PA/02156/24 - is asking to demolish the little townhouse just a few metres away from the St Julian's historic tower that lent its name to the busy road.

It is also proposing the building of garages on the first floor, with nine residential units and one penthouse at receded level.

Photos submitted on the application that show the building's interiors. Photo via Planning Authority

The applicant - Karl Hyzler - declared he is not the owner of the property but that he is authorised to carry out the proposed development in agreement with the owner.

Despite its traditional façade, the application makes no mention of attempting to retain that feature as part of the redevelopment.

The application is still awaiting a formal recommendation from the PA’s planning directorate and most of the public entity consultees have yet to make submissions on the case.

The deadline for representation closes on May 17.