The third edition of the La Valette Marathon will take place on Sunday, March 24.

The La Valette Marathon has enjoyed rapid growth during the past three years. In 2022, there were 722 participants, of which 247 were foreign runners.

Last year, the race attracted 909 participants which included 573 foreigners.

This year, the La Valette Marathon shall be a sold-out event as 2,000 participants have registered for the race, of which 1,239 are foreigners.

These three annual events, whose mission statement is placing Malta on the international Sports Tourism map, through an internationally AIMS measured and recognised route, will have enticed no fewer than 5,147 tourists coming to Malta specifically for the La Valette Marathon.

