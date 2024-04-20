Bentley’s coachbuilding house Mulliner and jewellers Boodles have joined forces to produce a one-off Continental GTC.

Externally, the Boodles Bentley features an anthracite paint finish, grey fabric roof and 22-inch alloy wheels along with gloss-black brake callipers.

Under the bonnet, the Mulliner and Boodles Continental GTC comes with Bentley’s flagship 6.0-litre W12 engine – producing 650bhp, 900Nm of torque and a top speed of 208mph.

There’s a pink pinstripe round the edges of the front spoiler, sills and rear spoiler, as well as a Boodles 1798 logo on the front wings, marking the year when the luxury jewellery group was founded.

