A new online platform aiming to streamline permit applications for local feasts was launched on Friday afternoon, offering festa organisers a one-stop shop for all their administrative needs.

The website was developed in collaboration with the Ministry for National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government and the Ministry for Home Affairs.

It aims to simplify the often complex process of securing permits required for traditional feasts held in towns and villages across Malta and Gozo.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said the initiative followed consultations with festa stakeholders.

“This Government has always made it a point to listen to the public, and this initiative is further proof of how seriously we take this,” Bonnici said. “Just a few months after our initial meeting, we carried out the necessary research and work and invested in a solution that makes life easier for these organisations.”

The platform allows users to apply for a range of permits including road closures, police and warden assistance for band clubs, feast decorations and related activities.

Only the legal representatives of the voluntary organisations concerned will be able to submit applications through the portal. Applicants must log in using their electronic ID. However, those who prefer not to apply online will still be able to do so in person.

Minister of Home Affairs Byron Camilleri addressing the launch of the new permits portal. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The Minister of Home Affairs, Byron Camilleri praised the volunteers involved with local feasts "for keeping communities and our culture alive".

He also said, “We understand that the process thus far involved some extra work and bureaucracy but now we have the one stop shop.”

Several stakeholders were involved in setting up the platform, including the Arts Council Malta, the Malta Police Force, the Arms Unit, the Civil Protection Department, local councils and logistics experts.

Mary Ann Cauchi, Chief Operating Officer for Funds and Strategy at the Arts Council, said: “Feasts held in towns and villages across Malta and Gozo offer an invitation to all community members to actively participate in various forms of artistic expression.”