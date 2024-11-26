Only four prison inmates are currently assigned a job outside the facility, the National Audit Office (NAO) noted with concern on Tuesday.

It said in a report tabled in parliament that having a job outside prison, even while serving sentence, could greatly help with inmates' rehabilitation and reintegration into society and the Correctional Services Agency (CSA) should therefore take steps to increase job opportunities inside and outside the facility.

Prison authorities told the office that the low number of placements was due to legal restrictions governing prison leave and they were pushing for legislative amendments in this regard.

The report notes that while the number of internal work placements had increased slightly from three years ago, with 381 inmates assigned to various roles within the facility, the limited opportunities for external work were a concern.

The report is a follow-up to a 2021 audit in which the NAO had made various recommendations, including a call for more work opportunities for inmates.

Progress in care and rehabilitation

The audit office said it had found that fewer than half of the recommendations it made three years ago were implemented or were on the way to implementation, but it observed significant progress in inmates' care and rehabilitation and in efforts to keep illicit substances out of the facility.

"Out of the 17 recommendations presented in the original 2021 report, the Agency managed to fully implement three and register progress, to varying extents, in another 11 (with the remaining three recommendations not being implemented)," the report says.

"The NAO is concerned that for the majority (nine) of the recommendations proposed in the original report, the Agency only managed to register either insignificant progress or no progress at all."

15% increase in officers, yet more overtime made

The office also noted that despite employing 15 per cent more correctional officers since 2021, the facility continues to rely heavily on overtime.

Overtime hours decreased by 7% in 2022 but surged by 9% in 2023, resulting in an overall average increase of one per cent over the two-year period, the report found.

Internal studies conducted by the Correctional Services Agency (CSA) suggest that an additional 100 officers were needed to reach optimal staffing levels.

The NAO urged prison authorities to expedite recruitment and implement effective strategies to address the persistent staff shortages. This would help to alleviate reliance on overtime and improve overall operational efficiency at the facility.

This year Malta's prison will have cost taxpayers approximately €30 million.

Substance abuse kept low

On a positive note, NAO found that the prisons had maintained a low incidence of substance abuse.

Up to July this year, 58% of new entries tested positive for illicit substances but four weeks later that figure was down to 0.1%.

While it observed improvements in several areas, the NAO said that cleanliness issues persist in prison, particularly in common spaces.

"Specifically, the audit team noted that the common areas of these divisions were littered with cigarette residue and that food refuse was littering the areas around the rubbish bins," the report says .

Renovations are underway in several divisions and the prison kitchen, it added, but the majority of cells and common areas remain in a similar state as noted in the 2021 report.

A pilot cell has been set up to serve as a model for future cell improvements. This cell features significant upgrades, including an enlarged window and aperture, new flooring, improved storage space, and specially designed furniture optimised for correctional facility use.

None of the cells in active use had been upgraded to match the standards set by the pilot cell.

Budget constraints stall prison extension

The NAO also noted that a planned expansion of the prisons to accommodate 140 additional inmates has stalled due to budget constraints.

The projected cost of the project has exceeded the original 2021 budget allocation and the CSA is seeking an additional €4.5 million to proceed with the construction.

In the meantime, it reallocated a portion of the original funds for an extension at the gatehouse. This extension will house additional offices for administrative and security personnel.