Updated 1.25pm with ADPD statement

Just three out of Malta's 39 MEP candidates turned up to a cycling challenge on Saturday morning.

The challenge, made by bicycle advocacy group Rota, invited candidates for the June 8 European Parliament elections to cycle from Valletta to Manoel Island.

Just three showed up, and all of them were candidates with the green party, ADPD.

Rota hoped that the ride would give candidates a firsthand experience of what it is like to cycle on Maltese roads, while allowing candidates to show their support for the alternative means on transport.

“If you came out on a Saturday morning, while the weather is grey and cloudy, it shows that you care about the cause. “said a spokesperson from Rota.

But the only candidates who showed up to the ride this morning were Mina Jack Tolu, Ralph Cassar and Rachelle Deguara, all of whom are ADPD candidates.

The only candidates who showed face; Rachelle Deguara, Mina Jack Tolu and Ralph Cassar. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The candidates noted that it was still difficult to get around by bicycle: roads were designed with cars in mind, and the limited cycling paths on the route were not much help as they were often interrupted, they said.

"EU funds should be used for clean and sustainable mobility initatives, not for flyovers that encourage pollution," the ADPD candidates said in a statement.

Just six candidates sign cycling pledge

Rota also invited all the MEP candidates to sign the votebike.eu pledge. The pledge is organised by the European Cyclists Federation for MEP candidates to support cycling in the next parliamentary term.

“We sent invitations and reminders about the event to all the candidates and even said if you can not come, you can just sign the pledge to show your support. But the result clearly shows the reality of the situation on the ground,” said Rota ambassador Steve Zammit Lupi.

Only three other candidates signed the pledge outside of those who showed up for the ride - independent Arnold Cassola, ADPD's Sandra Gauci and PN candidate Norma Camilleri.

One of the few MEP candidates who showed up for the event, Mina Jack Tolu said, “I can understand that it can be scary to cycle in Malta and that maybe the rain put people off... but it is a good opportunity for them (other candidates) to try and see what it is like to be a cyclist on the road, how it feels when a car or a bus passes right next to you especially when we will be the ones legislating on road projects.”