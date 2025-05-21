The encroachment of outdoor furniture on pavements can only be addressed effectively through legislation to empower enforcement officers to issue on-the-spot fines for every table and chair illegally placed there, according to a Planning Authority official.

Thomas Paris, deputy director of compliance at the Planning Authority, said that a major obstacle to removing illegal street furniture was the lack of proper legislative tools.

He explained that the PA has been urging lawmakers to introduce fines similar to speeding tickets, allowing for immediate enforcement.

“We know people are frustrated and the situation is unbearable in certain areas,” he said, “but people need to understand there are legislative limitations.”

Paris made his remarks during a conference organised by the environmental NGO Flimkien Għal-Ambjent Aħjar, which focused on Putting Residents First.

The event featured heated exchanges between residents, NGO members, and representatives from various authorities, including the Planning Authority, the Occupational Health and Safety Authority, the Environment and Resources Authority, the police, the Land Authority, Transport Malta, and the Commission for Persons with Disability.

The discussions spanned several concerns - noise, dust, lack of open spaces, building permits, and encroachment. A recurring theme was that many officials felt constrained by the limited scope of their legal authority. This gap in responsibility left many issues unaddressed.

One audience member, who is blind, shared his frustration: “The words I heard most today were: it is not my remit,” he said.

Nationalist MP Rebekah Borg, the shadow minister for the environment, was also present in the audience.

She noted that navigating pavements with a pushchair, especially with a second child on the way, was impossible. She emphasised the urgent need to address the fragmentation of legislation and pointed out that authorities are simply passing the buck rather than solving the problem.

Audiologist Aldo Calleja observed that legislation is fragmented, and the public often has no clear understanding of which authority is responsible for what.