CLEAN | CLEAR | CUT is the official title of the second edition of the Malta Biennale taking place across various historical locations in Malta and Gozo from March 11 till May 29, 2026, with international curator Rosa Martínez as artistic director.

Organised by Heritage Malta, the theme and conceptual framework of the Malta Biennale 2026 was announced during a press conference at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta on March 26.

During the conference, three open calls were officially launched, inviting local and international artists to submit proposals for projects and exhibitions; for embassies to organise national and/or thematic pavilions; and, lastly, for satellite events – a new component of the Biennale.

The open call for artists will run from March 26 to June 30. The call for national pavilions will run from March 26 to August 29 and the call for satellite events will run from March 26 to July 25. All the calls can be viewed and accessed at maltabiennale.art.