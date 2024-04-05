Heritage Malta is tomorrow holding an open day at the Domvs Romana and St Paul’s Catacombs in Rabat, and the National Museum of Natural History in Mdina.

A diverse programme of activities, ranging from hands-on activities for children, the official launch of new Heritage Malta publications, to guided tours for both adults and the younger ones, will complement visits to the three historical sites throughout the day. There will also be a number of artistic performances provided by the Ministry for the National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government.

The programme is as follows:

Domvs Romana, Rabat (9am-5pm)

10am: Children’s tour in Maltese

9am to 2pm: Children’s activity sheets exploring the Roman and Arab periods in Malta will be handed out to all young visitors.

St Paul’s Catacombs, Rabat (9am-6pm)

10.30am to 2pm: Music by Chris Goa

11am: Guided tour in English

2pm: Guided tour in Maltese

National Museum of Natural History, Mdina (9am-5pm)

9am: Curator’s tour in English

10am: Music by Kantera

11am: Curator’s tour in Maltese

Noon: Music by Ozzy Lino

1pm: Children’s activity – ‘Colours in Nature’ and ‘I am in the Museum: Who am I’?

2pm: Music by Lisa Gauci

3pm: Book launch of The Dark Side of Rabat & Mdina, The Heritage Malta Official Guide to Domvs Romana and Life with Aurelia

4pm: Children’s activity Colours in Nature and I am in the Museum: Who am I?

Enrance will be free and no pre-booking is required.