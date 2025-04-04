On March 31, a public holiday, Għajnsielem parish church opened its doors to the public to get a view of the newly restored pipe organ. Visitors, including foreigners, were able to view the organ from a walkthrough glass bridge specially designed above the intricate pipework.

They were also able to obtain first-hand information on the organ and other works by archpriest Frankie Bajada.

They saw the facilities and services available, as most of the organ’s pipes have been installed. When completed, the organ will incorporate historical pipework from the church’s old organ installed by the famous British organ builder Henry Willis & Sons (1896).

The organ is being located in two chambers built above the sacristies. At the moment, work on the left chamber is almost complete. When the organ is fully installed, it will have 2,700 pipes, the longest measuring 4.8 metres and the smallest less than 10cm.

During the day, several organists had the opportunity to play the organ, including Wayne Grech, 14. Grech is one of the organists of Sannat’s Santa Margerita parish church. He attends the Sacred Heart minor seminary in Victoria.