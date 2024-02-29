Michael Debono Used is holding an Open Week promising discerning car buyers great deals on an exceptional variety of stock of certified pre-owned vehicles.

The Open Week, which is being held between Monday, March 4 and Saturday, March 9 will offer customers the opportunity to purchase from a wide range of used cars in stock in one location, allowing them to compare models, features, and prices of several vehicles including Toyota Vitz, Toyota Passo, Toyota CH-R, Mazda Demio, Mazda CX-3, Honda Fit, Nissan Note, and many more.

Anyone purchasing a car during the Open Week can benefit from up to €500 discount when paying in full upfront, while customers paying in instalments can benefit from interest rates of 5.5 per cent and secure their car with zero per cent deposit.

All vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection process by skilled technicians who thoroughly assess each car for its condition, safety, and other relevant checks before it is put for sale. The assurance of quality and peace of mind synonymous with the purchase of a vehicle from Michael Debono Limited – who is also the main importer of Toyota in Malta - is further boosted by two-year service plans for all cars, including up to 10-year Toyota Warranty for all Toyota cars.

Director of Sales, Graziella Van Coillie, commented: “We are looking forward to hosting this Open Week and to connect with our customers as we guide them to choose the right car from our wide selection of top-quality vehicles.

During the Open Week, Michael Debono Used is welcoming customers between 9am and 7pm, on Monday, March 4 to Friday, March 8, and from 9am to 5pm on Saturday, March 9.

Terms and conditions apply.