A new art gallery in Mellieħa named after late artist George Fenech (1926-2011) is holding an open weekend.

Established by the artist’s family, the new cultural space celebrates Fenech’s legacy, while aiming to provide a platform for other artists to showcase their works.

A permanent exhibition, comprising over 100 of Fenech’s works, guides visitors through his artistic journey, starting from his early days at the Malta Government School of Art in Valletta, then continuing to the Academia di Belle Arti in Rome, and finally, his return to Malta to establish his own studio.

The visitor will tour Fenech’s roles as both a family man and an art teacher, examining how these aspects influenced his artistic growth. The museum showcases a wide range of genres including still-lifes, portraits, landscapes, group compositions, folklore, religious themes, and his work in printing and stamp design across various mediums.

As part of the experience, visitors will have the opportunity to explore a replica of the artist’s studio, complete with original items.

The museum is located at No. 42, Main Street, Mellieħa. It will be open today from 10am to 6pm and entrance is free. For more information, visit georgefenech.mt or contact contact@georgefenech.mt.