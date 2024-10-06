Gozo’s vibrant opera season sees high-quality performances at two opera theatres on Victoria’s Republic Street every October.

This year, there’s mounting excitement as both are presenting ambitious shows that, while by two of the all-time great opera composers, Giacomo Puccini and Giuseppe Verdi, these works are only occasionally performed. This markedly extending the repertoire available to Maltese operagoers.

Il Trittico at the Aurora Theatre

The first, Il Trittico, chosen to mark the centenary of the composer’s death, is taking place at the Aurora Theatre on October 12. Puccini’s Il Trittico is a trio of one-act operas, Il Tabarro, Suor Angelica and Gianni Schicchi, were conceived as a triptych that takes the audience on a journey from sombre tragedy to light-hearted comedy.

Performed by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Colin Attard, the Aurora Opera Chorus and an international cast of opera artists, this will be the first time the three works have ever been presented together in Malta.

“While neither an opera of big arias nor big voices, together the three operas are an audacious work of high drama and a piece of creative genius,” explains Matthew Sultana, head of production at the Aurora Theatre.

“They might be three separate pieces, unrelated in their storyline or score, but the theme of being trapped recurs, even if Il Tabarro is known for being dark, Suor Angelica for being religious in context and Gianni Schicchi for being essentially a farce.”

In Il Tabarro (The Cloak), a wife is trapped in a marriage from which she yearns to escape and Suor Angelica is trapped in a life for which she has no vocation, while Gianni Schicchi’s dysfunctional family is caught, humorously, in the snare of a shameless conman.

The cast includes a fine mix of international voices and local names.

“Casting Il Trittico was significantly more daunting than other ‘straightforward’ operas,” continues Sultana.

“Whereas a normal opera would require a cast of around 10, these require no less than 28! Some performers sing double roles, and we had to coordinate the timbres of the voices, the ages, the physical presence, the acting qualities across the roles in each of the acts. For just one example, in Gianni Schicchi, acting skills are vital to make the audience laugh.”

“Opera at the Aurora respects the script and the plot – that’s for certain. So yes, Suor Angelica is a nun, in a convent. However, this doesn’t not mean we cannot have fun and include a few surprises here,” he smiles.

“Colin Attard at the helm of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra secures a strong reading of the score. And because we are celebrating the 100th anniversary of Puccini’s passing, the year 1924 will be evident in the general aesthetic with some fine examples of art deco paying tribute to a glorious era.

“We are building on last year’s success and have designer Luke Azzopardi involved again, with Mike Zerafa designing the sets and Moritz Savan Stoeckle the lights, and under the stage direction of Riccardo Buscarini who brings all the elements together.”

Giovanna D’Arco at the Astra

Later in the month, the Astra Theatre (October 24, 26) is also putting on a show that’s out of the ordinary.

“Giovanna D’Arco, Verdi’s seventh opera which he wrote in 1845, is particularly stretching vocally. Also, the opera’s libretto take significant liberties with historical and religious aspects of Joan’s story, perhaps controversially, an approach we think modern audiences will enjoy. It is a very beautiful opera, and we’re thrilled to be bringing it to the stage this year,” says George Cassar from the production team at the Astra Theatre.

“It’s a rare opera, not only in Malta, but in all of Europe so there is a limited number of performers who have it in their repertoire. In Europe, it was last performed seven years ago, in Berlin, and excitingly we’re bringing Sophie Gordeladze, who played Giovanna in that performance, to Gozo for this one. It was last staged in Malta at Valletta’s Royal Opera House in 1852 so this will be a triumphant return.”

The Astra is also bringing well-known tenor Giulio Pelligrain to the cast where he will play the part of King Charles VII, and the dramatic baritone Badral Chuluunbaatar as the shepherd Giacomo. Noel Galea will bring in a local element as Talbot, the commander of the English army, and David Benigno as Delil. They will be supported by the Astra Opera Chorus.

Although the theatre’s management consists entirely of volunteers, Cassar says the opera house is proud to match the quality of theatre internationally and so, for the first time, in addition to their artistic director, Enrico Stinchelli, they have brought in an Italian set and costume designer, Matteo Capobianco.

“He is harmonising the costumes and scenography, blending a traditional approach with modern innovations and adding a bit of twist. The aesthetic is muted, with dusky and dark colours – a very different feel than Il Traviata for example – and the costumes are very intricate, very complicated and for the first time we have used 3D printing for certain elements. Yes, it’s still set in medieval France during the war between France and England: however, the Gothic cathedral, for example, isn’t shown simply as if you are in church listening to mass. We’re planning to give the audience some surprising perspectives. I can’t wait!”

The Gozo Opera Season, which started on October 4, also includes a wide range of other events from concerts and lectures, opera house guided tours and even a musical philately exhibition.

Il Trittico, Giovanna D’Arco and Opera is Gozo are supported by Arts Council Malta, the ministry for Gozo and planning, and other generous corporate supporters.