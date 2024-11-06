An engaging display of stamps and covers inspired by the theme of opera held by the Gozo Philatelic Society at Il-Ħaġar Museum in Victoria is being extended until mid-November since it has been very popular with visitors.

Operatic Philately includes two spreads from Anthony Grech’s well-known hand-painted albums. They include a Beethoven miniature sheet and a set designed by George Vella, a deceased GPS co-founder, showing six composers – Carlo Diacono, Wolfgang Mozart, Paul Nani, Carmelo Pace and Paolino Vassallo.

Other covers show three important local personalities – tenor Oreste Kirkop (1923-1998), who was such an international success on stage, TV and movies, tenor Nicolò Balacchino (1895-1971), who sang in many opera houses in Italy and the Eastern Mediterranean, and prolific composer Francesco Azzopardi (1748-1809).

Two other covers (one signed) commemorate the Astra Theatre’s anniversary. But quite possibly, the most impressive item is connected with the Giovanna d’Arco opera staged at the Astra Theatre. In fact, a set of unused French postcards from the early 20th century forms a big image of the saint.

Il-Ħaġar Museum is open seven days a week, from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free. Visitors to the GPS display are able to pick up free copies of the society’s periodical.