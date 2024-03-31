Our Lady of Victory church in Valletta will once again host a lunchtime concert organised by Barocco Foundation in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa on April 2 at 12.30pm.

This recital invites audiences to indulge in the voices of established operatic soprano Ekaterina Kudravtseva and well-known baritone Ken Scicluna as they intertwine to take us into the realms of passion and drama. The duet will be accompanied by talented pianist Milica Lawrence.

The programme begins with the sparkling Un voce poco fa from Il Barbiere di Siviglia by G. Rossini, followed by the poignant beauties from G. Verdi’s masterpiece La Traviata with Un di, Quando le Veneri and Addio del Passato.

Kudravtseva and Scicluna will then enter the tragic world of G. Verdi’s Rigoletto with the powerful aria, Cortigiani, vil razza dannata, followed by the tender father-daughter bond Piangi, Fanciulla. Another two arias from Rigoletto will follow suit, the youthful innocence and charm of Gilda in Caro nome and the electrifying aria Si Vendetta.

Lawrence will delight audiences with a piano intermezzo from La Traviata, which will be followed by Pietà, Rispetto, Amore from Giuseppe Verdi’s opera Macbeth. This concert will conclude with the hauntingly beautiful aria of Marguerita from Gounod’s Faust.

With the Opera Canada Symphony Orchestra and Opera Canada Chorus, visiting operatic soprano Kudryavtseva performed at the Toronto Roy Thomson Hall under the baton of Michelangelo Mazza. Kudryavtseva performs a wide repertoire of operas, oratorios and concerts. Numerous guest performances and concerts, both on German and European stages, have led to performances with various world-renowned conductors.

The Church of Our Lady of Victory is a magnificent setting for cultural events, with its painted ceiling by baroque artist Alessio Erardi. It is the first church of Valletta, built by Grand Master de Valette and the Order of St John after their victory in the Great Siege of 1565. It has been restored by Din l-Art Ħelwa, the voluntary National Trust of Malta.

After the concert, patrons are invited for free to the cellar of the church to watch a short documentary about the building, history and the restoration of this gem.

Of Light and Darkness will be held at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta on April 2 at 12.30pm. Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of €10. One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue itself or by e-mail: baroccobookings@gmail.com or phone 7968 0952.