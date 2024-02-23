An urgent call for 'O' negative and 'O' positive blood has been made after operations were cancelled due to blood reserves being critically low, the National Blood Transfusion Centre said in a statement.

If you are healthy and able to donate blood, you are urged to do so today, when the Blood Donation Centre in Guardamangia (near St Luke’s Hospital) is open from until 8pm.

Transport to and from the Donation Centre can be arranged by calling 8007 4313.

Donors must present their Maltese Identity Card. One can also present a Maltese driving license or passport.

More information may be obtained here, here or here. One can also call 7930 7307 or freephone 8007 4313.