Childcare centre operators have voiced concerns over delays in negotiations with the government for a new service agreement to regulate the free childcare scheme.

They also complained that the last agreement, which expired in December, did not ensure sustainability.

The Childcare Centre Providers Association and the Malta Chamber of SMEs in a joint statement said that while they supported free childcare under proper quality standards, the last service agreement did not ensure sustainability.

"Childcare providers play a vital role in Malta’s social and economic framework by enabling parents to contribute to the workforce. This is an essential service that must be supported appropriately and sustainably," the two associations said.

Simon Zammit, the association's president, said the providers urgently needed an updated agreement to sustain the service and quality offered by childcare centres, aligned with the overall education ecosystem. Although discussions with the government have been initiated, no concrete proposals had been presented.

The association and the chamber urged the government to act with urgency for a fair and sustainable agreement for the sector.