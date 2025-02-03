The Opposition on Monday request an urgent parliamentary debate on a damning report by the Ombudsman on the state of the prisons while Alex Dalli was director.

The damning and disturbing 30-page report – based on extensive staff and inmates’ testimonies – was released on Friday. The Ombudsman found that inmates were subjected to pervasive intimidation and fear, with an inmate describing the place as a 'factory of evil'.

Dalli, a retired army colonel, was director of prisons between 2018 and 2021.

The Ombudsman found that the Corradino Correctional Facility (CCF) was plagued by systematic maladministration and degrading treatment of prisoners.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech told the House that the report needed to be debated urgently. The Ombudsman had clearly concluded that while Dalli was director, systemic maladministration had led to the fundamental human rights of inmates being breached. Shockingly, the Ombudsman said he was morally convinced of a link between this maladministration and a number of deaths and suicides during this period.

Furthermore, Grech said, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri had defended and supported Dalli at the time, and once the report was published, he had again confirmed his support and confidence.

Government whip Naomi Cachia said the subject matter did not fall within the criteria of being definite and urgent in terms of Standing Orders and holding an immediate debate was therefore not required.

Grech replied that it seemed that for the government, maladministration which caused deaths and breached human rights was not something urgent.

The Speaker suspended the sitting to deliver a ruling.