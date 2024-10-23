Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday urged Hungarians to "resist" Brussels like they did Moscow almost 70 years ago, as he marked the central European country's 1956 anti-Soviet uprising.

The nationalist premier -- whose country holds the EU's rotating presidency -- has been stoking fears of a war between the West and Russia, which he blames on the European Union and Western military alliance NATO.

"Do we bow to the will of a foreign power, this time from Brussels... I propose that our response should be as clear and unequivocal as it was in 1956," he told thousands of people in Budapest.

"For us, the lesson of 1956 is that we must fight for only one thing, for Hungary and for Hungarian freedom," he added.

The 1956 anti-Soviet uprising left about 3,000 people dead and 20,000 wounded between October 23 and November 4 and became a symbol of Hungary's fight against repression.

As Moscow's closest EU ally since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Orban has refused to send weapons to Kyiv and urges a speedy ceasefire without any precondition.

"The plan is that Ukraine will receive an immediate NATO invitation. The theatre of war will be moved to Russian soil. Part of the plan is that, having won on the Eastern front, Ukraine will undertake to replace the Americans and guarantee the security of the whole of Europe with its own reinforced army," he said.

"We Hungarians would wake up one morning to find Slavic soldiers from the East stationed on Hungarian territory again. We do not want that, but the pressure from Brussels is getting stronger every day on the country and on the government," he added.

In his speech, Orban -- who has been under increasing pressure at home since the emergence of Peter Magyar as opposition leader this year -- also accused Brussels of wanting "to impose a Brussels puppet government" in Hungary.