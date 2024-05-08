Chorus Urbanus Productions is organising its next concert at the Astra Theatre, Victoria, on May 18.

‘Feel the Magic of Orchestral Progressive Rock’ is part of the Feel the Magic programme and will feature the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of John Galea, with special guests Dorothy Bezzina and Chris Grech.

The highlight of the concert will be the première of Edward Mifsud’s concept album Raġġ, an orchestral work inspired by the progressive rock style, which originated in the UK in the early 1970s, and lyrics derived from Maltese poetry of the same era, namely by Oliver Friggieri, Marjanu Vella, Ġorġ Peresso, Achille Mizzi, Joe Friggieri and Ġorġ Borg.

The album explores the dualities of hope and helplessness, secrecy and openness, individualism and collectivism, youth and old age, and life and death, which all fall within the work’s overarching theme of light and darkness. The album includes Mifsud’s latest composition, Serquli, a song based on an eponymous poem by Peresso. It is performed by Bezzina and Grech, with accompaniment by a piano and a string trio.

The programme on May 18 will also feature music by prominent progressive rock bands ELP, Yes, King Crimson and Genesis, arranged and orchestrated by Mifsud in the style of Raġġ.

Tickets are available online from teatruastra.org.mt.

The project is supported by Arts Council Malta, the Ministry for Gozo and Planning, the Cultural Heritage Directorate, Melita Foundation, APS Bank, and the Astra Theatre.