The International Academy of the Order of St Lazarus (Sancti Lazari Ordinis Academia Internationalis) has published the seventh volume of its academic journal Acta Historiae Sancti Lazari Ordinis.

Edited by professors Charles Savona-Ventura, Horatio C.R. Vella and Michael Ross, and published in English, this volume contains a varied collection of interesting papers.

The titles of these papers include: ‘Lazarite Members of the Order of St John of Jerusalem’ by C. Savona-Ventura; ‘Re-educating the Passions Through the Senses: Lessons from the Writings of the Cappadocian Fathers and Medieval Mystics on Caring for Lepers’ by C. Calleja; ‘The Theological and Rhetorical Depiction of the Poor Lazarus in John Chrysostom’s De Lazaro Conciones,’ by J. Farrugia; ‘The Order of St Lazarus in Spain’ by C. Savona-Ventura; ‘Atavis et Armis: The Motto of the Order of St Lazarus of Jerusalem and its Latin Origin’ by H.C.R. Vella; ‘Actions and Transactions of the Lazarite and the Hospitaller Orders and the Papal Bull Cum Solerti’ by R. Gatt; ‘Structures, Ranks, Styles and Forms of Address in the Order of St Lazarus of Jerusalem’ by Count D’Evora; ‘The 19th-Century Order of St Lazarus in Sweden’ by C. Savona-Ventura; and ‘Tableware Items Relevant to the Order of St Lazarus’ by E. Cassar.

The seventh volume, and the six previous ones, can be purchased separately or together from www.lulu.com/shop.

Based in Malta, the academy is a registered non-profit, voluntary and public benefit association, governed by Maltese legislation. The association is enrolled with the Malta Business Registry and the Malta Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations.

The objectives of the academy include the promotion of historical knowledge related to the Military and Hospitaller Order of St Lazarus of Jerusalem established in the 11th century, and other related crusader and orders of chivalry.

Online course

The academy, in collaboration with the University of Malta, is launching an online course on the history of the Hospitaller Order of St Lazarus starting in February.

The course, which forms part of the university’s Programme for the Liberal Arts and Sciences (PLAS), aims to give an understanding of the history of the Military and Hospitaller Order of St Lazarus of Jerusalem. One can apply via this link.

Since its setting up, the academy organised several international conferences including in Malta (2015), Palermo (2017), Malta (2019), Gotha in Germany (2023) and, most recently, again in Malta (2024).Soon, the academy will be extending its membership through a call for historians, other academics and students, as well as interested members of the public.

More information may be obtained via e-mail: s.lazari.ordinis.academia@gmail.com, or by visiting the academy’s website at www.lazarus-academy.com.