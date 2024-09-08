Robert Telles is a 47-year-old politician from Clark County, Nevada. That’s Las Vegas, the US. He was convicted last week for killing a journalist, veteran Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German.

German was a troublemaker. In his decades of reporting, he covered mobsters and holders of public office and their corrupt dealings. He exposed scandals as regularly as you and I might crack eggs for breakfast. One investigation would prove to be his last. He reported on Telles, who held the elected office of Clark County Public Administrator.

Telles was a lousy boss who made life difficult for those around him. He also had an affair with one of his employees. Telles was unhappy about German’s reporting about him because his wife didn’t like what she read. Nor did his party. He lost the primary for re-election after the scandal broke.

On the night of the murder, Telles lay in wait outside German’s house, in disguise and armed with a knife. German was found dead with stab wounds outside his home. He was the 14th journalist killed in the US in the last 32 years.

Glenn Cook, the editor of the paper German worked for, said in a statement after the verdict was handed down that “today also brought a measure of justice for slain journalists all over the world. Our jobs are increasingly risky and sometimes dangerous. In many countries, the killers of journalists go unpunished. Not so in Las Vegas. Our thanks to police and prosecutors, whose diligent work won this conviction.”

This is an editor writing about a reporter whose job it was to expose corruption in their city’s government. Amid the grief of the loss of his colleague, you can read the pride in a state that responded appropriately to the killing of a journalist.

I’m breaking a basic rule of halfway decent reporting here. I haven’t yet told you when the murder occurred. I confess I held that information back for cheap dramatic effect.

You see, Telles killed German on September 2, 2022, two years ago.

There is no question that Telles has been given a fair hearing. He continues to protest his innocence but he has no way to complain that he has not been given a fair opportunity to defend himself, to be competently represented, to elect to speak in his defence and to be tried by a fair tribunal. He now awaits sentencing and prepares his appeal.

I want to ensure you know this story for several reasons.

German was killed for doing his job. That’s worth knowing about. He deserves our thoughts, even if they are brief and fleeting. But the next consideration is that his family and his colleagues have seen justice served on the influential politician who killed him after the unbearably long wait of 24 months between the murder and the conviction of the killer.

It is inevitable to compare that with the case of Daphne Caruana Galizia. I grant you that Telles perpetrated the crime himself, in person, without accomplices and a conspiracy and under the watch of CCTV cameras, which made his early arrest and the completion of the case against him relatively straightforward.

The state compensates for failing to administer justice within a reasonable time frame by slashing at our tongues and minds - Manuel Delia

So, let’s be fair and not compare the time between the murder and the conviction but, rather, the time between the arrest of the accused – which is around when investigators are confident they have a case against their suspect – and the conviction.

The man charged with masterminding the murder of Caruana Galizia was arrested in November 2019 and charged a month later. A date for his trial has not yet been set. This is not untypical of the Maltese judicial system, and there is no suggestion that someone set out with malice to make the relatives of the victim of this crime suffer an unusually long wait for justice.

That doesn’t make things any better. It shows that there is a structural problem in our state that inhibits it from delivering on one of its primary functions: dispensing justice after due process and within a reasonable time.

The excessive wait for the trial of an individual against whom the state has long had a case ready may not be unique to the case against Yorgen Fenech. What is, however, very specific to this case is that Fenech stands accused of murdering a journalist who was getting close to exposing his inappropriate and corrupt relationship with senior politicians. That makes the case and its multitudinous ramifications a matter of obvious public interest.

In a democracy, we have to talk about that. We will talk about the evidence presented in this case, especially when this has significance in understanding wrongdoing by people in public office.

We are going to talk about the accused’s negotiation for a settlement with the state because, when a person accused of murdering a journalist asks to be pardoned for that crime to turn state’s evidence, we will need to understand why he believes we will consider the crimes he will expose to be even more heinous than murder.

In a democracy, we will discuss these issues and will not stop until the implications of the evidence result in appropriate prosecutions and convictions.

I have no wish to hear Fenech complain that pre-trial publicity has prejudiced his right to a fair hearing, though it has long been clear that he will eventually resort to this argument.

It is not, however, feasible that we prevent that possibility through edicts handed down by the court to excise public conversations about matters that are self-evidently in the public interest.

No state authority should have that power. And, even if it did – which I doubt – I cannot see how we can collectively forget what we have learned over the last seven years.

The state compensates for failing to administer justice within a reasonable time frame by slashing at our tongues and minds.

The state is ordering us not to remember that Fenech asked to be pardoned when he was put under arrest for Caruana Galizia’s murder. How are we going to do that?

We spent the last seven years looking forward to the day when we can use the words uttered by Cook and express gratitude to our state officials for ensuring that in our country, too, the killers of journalists do not go unpunished.

We’re still waiting.