The much-anticipated debut solo exhibition by Ruben Formosa, Organic Formations, is now open at the Wignacourt Museum in Rabat.

Meeting Formosa over a year ago was a revelation. He was seeking a curator for his inaugural solo exhibition, and upon visiting his studio, I discovered an artist of remarkable range and depth.

His work spans a multitude of themes and mediums, from wood, ceramics, metal, stone, clay, and marble to mixed media. Ruben’s creations range from detailed figurative pieces to abstract forms, showcasing his ability to traverse different artistic expressions with ease.

Ruben Formosa. Photo: Therese Debono

Ruben’s journey into art began at a young age, training as an apprentice with the late marble sculptor Ronald Pisani. This five-year immersion in classical sculpture provided a solid foundation, which he later expanded by mastering carpentry. In his mid-20s, Ruben joined one of the island’s leading architectural firms, AP, where he honed his design skills for over 15 years before establishing his own design studio.

The serene setting of his art workshop, perched above a lush garden and illuminated by natural light, is a testament to his commitment to creating art in an inspiring environment. It was here, in this ideal workspace, that we began collaborating on his first solo exhibition. Since then, Ruben has participated in several group exhibitions that I curated, including charity events, gradually building a reputation for his innovative work.

One of Formosa's creations.

The concept for Organic Formations emerged about a year ago, with a focus on nature-inspired themes and an abstract stylistic approach. Choosing the perfect venue was a delightful challenge, allowing us to explore various locations across the island.

Ultimately, the Wignacourt Museum’s majestic, light-filled corridor, surrounded by lush vegetation, provided an ideal backdrop for Ruben’s organic forms. This exhibition delves beneath the surface, exploring structural frameworks hidden from view.

Ruben’s works invite viewers to consider the unseen complexities of nature, drawing parallels with the intricate layers of dried fig tree leaves or coral structures.

Mushrooms, coral and fungi are evoked by some of the pieces.

Visitors have likened these biomorphic forms to a range of natural shapes, from leaves and coral to mushrooms and fungi. The exhibition unfolds through various series of works, each evolving naturally from the theme.

The first series highlights intricate framework structures composed of undulating lines and layers, reminiscent of cobwebs forming abstract shapes. These forms, elaborate and almost ostentatious, evoke the nature-inspired architecture of Gaudí.

Ruben’s works invite viewers to consider the unseen complexities of nature, drawing parallels with the intricate layers of dried fig tree leaves or coral structures

Following this, Ruben introduced spheres within the framework layers, creating molecular-like forms. These interconnected orbs led to the next series, featuring large-scale blobs that seem to absorb the spheres, suggesting an undulating motion within the works.

A detail of one of the exhibits.

Another standout series features what I call ‘les enfants terribles’ – rebellious works where the framework sports long spikes along the outer layer. This series is notable for its dynamic energy and bold presence.

The most playful and colourful series comprises numerous half-spheres with vibrant glazes, achieved through ceramic techniques that evoke acrylic pouring. These pieces, affectionately nicknamed ‘eggs’, resemble Daenerys Targaryen’s dragon eggs from Game of Thrones.

Despite their diversity, the exhibition as a whole reveals a harmonious evolution. Each series transitions seamlessly into the next, showcasing Ruben’s versatility and the cohesive development of his artistic vision. The venue played a crucial role in this exhibition, inspiring Ruben to create new works and explore various forms.

Notably, a large mixed-media piece was added to the exhibition plan, influenced by Ruben’s numerous visits to the museum. This work, completed just days before the exhibition opened, contrasts with the rest of the ceramic pieces, adding a unique dimension to the display.

The colours imbue the pieces with distinct personalities.

Our curatorial plan evolved alongside Ruben’s artistic journey. Initially, we intended to display the works in stylistic batches. However, we opted for a more dynamic and playful arrangement, grouping some works like a small family while organising others by hues. This approach created a vibrant and engaging experience, with each piece resonating with its own story and character, brought to life by the interplay of form and colour.

The glazes used in these artworks were instrumental in adding depth and character. The colours imbued the pieces with distinct personalities, almost as if they possessed a soul. Ruben involved me extensively in selecting hues for many works, making the process enjoyable as we attributed characteristics to these formations. Each colour choice, whether a happy yellow, a perplexed purple, or a fiery red, contributed to the sculptures’ unique identities.

Organic Formations is more than a display of artworks; it is a cohesive narrative of artistic evolution and inspiration. This debut exhibition is a testament to Ruben’s diverse talent and unwavering dedication. It offers a unique opportunity to explore the breadth of his artistic journey and witness his evolution as an artist.

The exhibition, curated by Melanie Erixon, is open until July 7 at the Wignacourt Museum in Rabat every day from 9.30am to 4pm, with free admission. More information on social media.