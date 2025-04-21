Final-year theatre studies students are staging an original production titled Murder on the Dancefloor in May.

Written in English and Maltese by Brendon Thearle and Julia Camilleri, the story follows two characters: Kate (Angelique Attard) and Emily (Monique Falzon), who meet for possibly one last time.

One is actually no longer part of this world but wants one last party on the dancefloor with their best friend. The other is still alive but doesn’t want to say goodbye forever to their dance partner and best friend.

The performance will be held at the Valletta Campus Theatre on May 2 and 3 at 7.30pm. It is recommended for an audience aged 15+ due to strong language and some distressing scenes.

Tickets are free of charge with a possible donation by the door and are available through Eventbrite.

Murder on the Dancefloor is supported by the Department of Theatre Studies within the University of Malta’s School of Performing Arts.