Updated 6.05pm

The government's consultative committee on hunting has voted in favour of a proposal to reduce penalties for illegal hunting, with a representative from BirdLife Malta the only person to vote against.

In a meeting on Tuesday, the Ornis committee voted to approve the proposal by hunting lobby group Federation for Hunting and Conservation (FKNK).

Currently, first-time offenders caught in breach of hunting laws can have their hunting licence permanently confiscated. The FKNK's proposal is understood to be for magistrates to have more leeway in deciding punishments for first-time offenders, though those caught shooting at protected birds will still face lifetime bans.

The final decision now rests in the hands of Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, who is responsible for hunting. Last week his party colleague, Labour MP Ramona Attard, came out in support of FKNK's call for better proportionality in punishments handed down to hunters and trappers. Her statement came after a trapper was handed a €5,000 fine.

The committee is made up of BirdLife Malta, FKNK, a member of the Environmental Resources Authority (ERA) and three independent individuals.

BirdLife Malta accused the committee of attempting to “water down” laws aimed at protecting birds.

“With illegalities on the rise, this decision will only benefit those who violate the law. It seems the government remains weak in the face of those who break and disregard bird protection laws,” the NGO said.

It said it was “astonishing” that ERA voted against establishing a no-hunting buffer zone around schools but voted in favour of reducing the penalties for illegal hunting.

“If one were to examine the actual Conservation of Wild Birds Regulations, one would notice the numerous amendments made in recent years. None of these have strengthened the law; instead, they have introduced loopholes and carefully crafted changes that have allowed illegalities to become more widespread,” BirdLife Malta CEO Mark Sultana said.

“To make matters worse, enforcement remains extremely weak, and with further legislative changes, it will become even more ineffective. Malta is currently facing an EU infringement procedure due to a lack of enforcement, and this move will only worsen the country’s position.”

The NGO also pointed to other potential changes, including a proposal to let hunters use faster boats and come as close as 1km from the shore, down from the current 3km limit.

"The Malta Police Force and the Malta Tourism Authority have already raised safety concerns about this proposal, but we do not expect the responsible ministry to take these concerns seriously. Instead, it is likely to once again yield to the demands of the hunting lobby," the statement ended.

FKNK welcomed the approval by the Committee for its “long-standing proposal”.

"This reform represents a significant step forward in making the legal framework that regulates hunting and trapping in Malta fairer and more proportionate, better reflecting the principles of justice," it said in a statement.