In a country where nearly everyone says they believe in God, why are our churches half-empty?

According to last year’s State of the Nation survey, a striking 89 per cent of Maltese people say they believe in God or some higher power. Yet, data from Malta’s archdiocese suggests that fewer than 40 per cent of the population attend Sunday mass regularly and the number continues to decline each year.

These are not just numbers – they are signs of a silent crisis. If the Church is meant to be God’s representative on earth, then how do we reconcile these two truths? People believe but they no longer belong.

The conclusion is hard to escape: the Church is failing its flock.

This is not a statement made lightly. For generations, the Church has been the moral compass, spiritual home and social centre of Maltese life. But something has changed. In many places, attending mass feels more like a chore than a celebration. The liturgy, once the heart of spiritual renewal, has too often become a hurried ritual, a box to tick rather than a moment to encounter the divine.

A meaningful mass should move the soul. It should offer the Word of God in a way that we can digest – bite-sized truths that we can reflect on and apply in real life. It should make us better people. But when mass feels robotic or irrelevant, people understandably drift away.

And it is becoming increasingly difficult to find a priest who truly brings the faith to life. A good priest is not just someone who performs the sacraments correctly. He is a spiritual guide, a teacher, a good friend, a presence that inspires reflection. He is someone who knows how to speak to people’s hearts, to interpret the Gospel in a way that touches both the young and the old.

In today’s fast-paced, wounded world, we need leaders who remind us why God matters. Instead, many find themselves listening to abstract theology or generic homilies that do little to nourish the spirit.

But the Church’s failure is not only liturgical – it is also social. When society is faced with complex ethical dilemmas, we need the Church to be a moral voice. Yet, that voice is often silent.

Yes, the Church in Malta does speak out on major issues like euthanasia or abortion. But what about the day-to-day struggles that affect nearly every household –parenthood, relationships, solitude, illnesses, addictions? These are the wounds that people carry silently, and, on these, the Church says very little.

The people long for guidance, for relevance, for empathy. But, too often, what they receive is distance.

The situation becomes even more serious when we consider children and teenagers. Once, religious orders like the De La Salle Brothers and others were fixtures in our schools. They weren’t just teachers – they were mentors, examples, men of faith who taught not only religion but character. Today, these figures are vanishing. Vocations are declining. The Brothers are ageing. And no new spiritual role models are stepping in to take their place.

The conclusion is hard to escape: the Church is failing its flock - Alexiei Dingli

As a result, children are growing up without anyone to look up to. And we are surprised when vocations vanish or when teenagers say the Church means nothing to them?

Worse still, the Church is losing its grip on the moral development of the young. The real moral educators of today’s children are not priests or teachers but social media influencers. The average teenager spends over four hours a day on platforms like TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. This is their new church, whether we like it or not.

And what is the Church doing in this digital space? Very little. It is mostly absent – silent where it should be present, passive where it should be innovative. If the Church once sent missionaries to faraway lands, perhaps it’s time it sends digital missionaries into this uncharted territory. If young people live online, then the Gospel must follow them there.

This isn’t a call for the Church to return to a past of rigid rules or blind obedience. No one wants a revival of religious zealotry. But what we are witnessing now is the other extreme – a Church that has become distant, irrelevant and silent.

We must find a middle path. A Church that speaks softly but meaningfully. One that embraces digital tools without losing its soul. One that helps parents raise their children with values, compassion and strength of character. One that dares to be present again.

Because, in the end, this is not just about religious practice. It is about the kind of society we want to live in. Do we want a future shaped entirely by the algorithms of social media and the quick-fix morality of the internet? Or do we want something more profound – an anchor, a compass, a voice that reminds us who we are and who we’re called to be?

The Maltese people have not lost their faith. But many feel like orphans of the Church – believers without a home, seekers without a shepherd. If the Church truly cares for its people, then it must find a way to meet them where they are, not where it wishes they were.

The Church must become again what it was always meant to be: a living, breathing witness to God’s love in the world.

The work is urgent. And the time is now.

Alexiei Dingli

Alexiei Dingli is a professor of artificial intelligence.