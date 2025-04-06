As an activist and an ally, it’s hard to write today’s piece. As a human being, it’s even harder. We are living in unprecedented times, times where we have become desensitised to cruelty, and empathy is routinely touted as a weakness. One of our greatest inventions, which is undoubtedly the internet, has made it harder for us to see each other. We are forgetting that other humans are as real as we are. Our ability to connect with one another is being altered beyond recognition.

Two weeks ago, I sat in horrified silence, watching the Netflix Adolescence series, unable to believe that a slight boy squirming in a chair, repeating over and over again that he did nothing wrong, could be capable of killing another human being, and, at the end of last week, the island was hit with the news that eight minors were being charged with luring a gay boy to the Mellieħa Red Tower through a dating app, beating him up and stealing his phone.

The case details are still murky but we know the following: the incident occurred on March 10 at 8.30pm, and the victim thought he would be meeting someone for a date. The eight youths showed up instead, allegedly assaulted him, deprived him of his property and then caught a bus away from the location. The age range of the alleged perpetrators is 15-17.

It’s truly disgusting to me that people so young are capable of such evil. If the allegations are true, then a great deal of planning must have gone into cornering this poor boy just to humiliate, assault and, inevitably, traumatise him.

Nowadays, it’s hard enough to get more than three friends at a restaurant on the same day and, yet, this group orchestrated a catfishing exercise, and all of them found the time and the energy to show up at the scene of the alleged crime to make sure this one solitary person didn’t stand a chance against their group of eight. It’s despicable even to write down.

I have said this before but I will say it again. No one has more right to be here than anyone else. Sexuality is not a choice and, even if it were, it would be none of your business. Gay people and minorities are not a threat to anything except to your prejudice and insularity. And, arguably, if you have such a personal problem with a small sector of society who have done nothing to you except exist, perhaps you should ask yourself what is causing such a violent reaction within you.

Are you possibly angry that they have the courage to live a life of authenticity, one that your own repression isn’t allowing? The country keeps topping progressive lists on paper but a quick look at comment boards clearly shows that our citizens lag far behind. Who does such unwarranted vitriol serve?

As far-right movements continue to rise all over the world, I am asking the authorities once again to protect the rights of minorities and to send the message loud and clear to everyone that it is hate that will not be tolerated and not individuals’ rights to their sexual orientation.

It turns out that lives depend on it.