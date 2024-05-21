It beggars belief. Despite all our so-called modernity and sophistication, despite our claims to democracy and human rights, despite the millions of words and images spoken and reported, despite all the shuttle ‘diplomacy,’ and hand wringing, the industrial scale killing continues.

Shockingly, many of us approve and even cheer while arguing that the situation is not as bad as some say it is. The numbers being slaughtered directly and indirectly are said to be inflated by those with a devious agenda. Somehow, it is ‘not that bad’. Breathtaking.

We listen while some of the most immoral and hypocritical words and assertions are intoned by the so-called ‘leaders’ of the ‘democratic’ world, most egregiously by the US and its closest allies. They intone that as you kill, use our weapons carefully avoiding indiscriminate use, take care to minimise ‘unnecessary’ civilian casualties. Sickening.

Meanwhile, we look away while the full might of one of the world’s most militarised and weaponised states is unleashed on a largely defenceless people, who, it is implied somehow ‘deserve’ it.

Hear the grisly and heinous comments of former Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Liberman – "there are no innocents in Gaza". Therefore, everything can be justified. In the process, ridiculing and mangling international law, accountability, and of course any sense of truth.

In a war situation, independently verified numbers killed, injured or unaccounted for are, by definition almost impossible to obtain. This is all the more obvious when independent documentation, reporting and journalism are restricted or prohibited. A BBC Verify briefing on the death and injury toll in this war to date can be explored here.

Just how many of the dead, injured and missing are ‘civilians’ or ‘combatants’, or women and children awaits eventual clarification (we will never be certain). What almost every source now agrees (including Israeli sources) is a death toll of over 30,000 – almost 25,000 deaths have been now fully documented while the consistent figure for fatalities is just over 34,600.

Whatever the eventual numbers, the situation is obscene by any metric. It can in no way be justified as a ‘defensive’ response by Israel to the atrocities of Hamas on October 7. In no moral equation does one set of atrocities compensate for or cancel out another.

But, as we all know, there is a much, much bigger local, regional, and international agenda at play here with the Palestinian people as its primary but by no means sole victims.

As this war is aggressively pursued across the hellscape that is now Gaza (and in the West Bank and beyond), it becomes ever clearer that it will fail in its stated core objective, that of securing contemporary yet alone future ‘security’… for anyone.

It is murderously failing for Gazans and Palestinians while simultaneously failing to achieve meaningful security for Israelis.

In the process, it is also contributing significantly to regional and international insecurity. It is doing this knowingly, systematically, and brutally replete with attacks on hospitals, medics, aid and rescue workers and supplies, schools, shelters, refugee camps and on those being herded into self-evidently fake ‘humanitarian’, ‘safe’ areas.

All the while, we are being ‘factually’ and emotionally bullied or deceived into ‘taking a side’ in this multi-sided and historic agenda. In the meantime, those who publicly and vociferously oppose the killing are ridiculed, attacked, arrested, and criminalised.

The world’s wildly selective moral outrage is on full public view through UN resolutions, vetoes and abstentions underpinned by the ongoing supply of billions of dollars of military financing and hardware accompanied by an avalanche of ‘weasel’ words.

Meanwhile, thousands are forced to give birth, exist, and die in agony and in full international public view.

Is there a point at which we reach an ‘unacceptable’ level of killing and maiming? Is it 40,000, 50,000 or more? Or an unacceptable level of malnutrition and disease? At what stage does their trauma confront and overcome our guilt? At what stage do we collectively shout stop, enough, no more – you have done enough killing?

Already it is clear there will be no good options after this war ends – only least bad ones with ramped-up insecurity. Once again, ‘baddest’ for all Palestinians. But also ‘badder’ for all Israelis, their neighbours, and the rest of us.

Our sense of who we are, what we stand for and what our place in the world should be is well and truly under the moral microscope. There is so much at stake not just for Palestine, Israel, and the region but more broadly for Europe and the US and in the wider world where our selective ‘morality’ and ‘values’ are now fully transparent with their accompanying reputational, moral, strategic, and legal consequences.

Just before he died, my friend and fellow peace activist David Ervine (leader of the Progressive Unionist Party and former paramilitary) summarised his ‘peace logic’ in the phrase ‘the conflict must end because we are killing our own children’. Echoing that sentiment, Rami Elhanan, an Israeli peace activist bluntly stated, in 2013, that ‘the bottom line’ of the conflict is ‘not worth the life of one more child’.

It is once again time to reflect on this bottom line and loudly insist - stop, enough of your killing.