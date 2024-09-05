When pet owners find themselves unable to cope with basic necessities, they share what little food they have with their beloved animals – sometimes prioritising their furry friends’ nutrition over theirs, risking malnutrition.

That is why the MSPCA joined forces with a petfood supplier to help feed pets of people who are supported by the Foodbank Lifeline.

The foodbank, which started operating nearly 10 years ago from St Andrews’ Scots Church, in Valletta has grown into a foundation that provides food for a few weeks to hundreds of families temporarily facing a crisis.

Clients are vetted and referred to the foodbank by professionals, while the food items are donated by members of the public and private entities.

Foodbank Lifeline manager Barbara Caruana told Times of Malta that the foundation feeds between 250 and 300 families a week.

'An increase in low-income families reaching out'

“We’ve seen an increase in low-income families reaching out after being unable to keep up with sudden expenses such as a fault in their appliance or vehicle. Some elderly people are also struggling to make ends meet with their pensions.

“Our clients are referred to us by social workers for a six-week period, which is reviewed and renewed if necessary.

“However, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to stop at one or two renewals, as some families require support on a longer term. This means that more people are needing our help for a longer time.”

Earlier this year, MSPCA started dropping by the foodbank’s Marsa hub to understand whether those collecting food owned pets and how they were managing to feed them, Tracey James, a member of the shelter team, told Times of Malta.

It transpired that around 60 per cent of the people visiting the foundation’s Marsa hub own pets.

“It soon emerged that many were sharing their own food, so we started approaching pet food suppliers to see whether they would be able to help us.

“It was around that time that Times of Malta published an article about Ramona Vassallo – a homeless woman who was best friends with her dog, Bucky – and I believe that article made all the difference.

“We managed to secure pet food sponsorship through M&Z plc (distributors of Prince and Princess pet food) and started providing pet food assistance to those in need from the Marsa hub.

Project aims to ensure proper nutrition'

“This project aims to ensure proper nutrition for the much-loved pets of those going through a hard time. It helps keep pets healthy and prevents people from having to share the little food they have with their pets. It is wonderful what we can achieve when we collaborate and support each other.”

Vassallo had told Times of Malta she had been struggling with rooflessness for two years together with Bucky, a dog that “found” her when she became homeless.

She spoke of how, sometimes, she would resort to collecting empty plastic bottles or cans to exchange them for money to be able to feed Bucky, and she has refused to give him up to be able to sleep at a shelter as he was her “everything”.

James noted that, although it is still early days and referrals for foodbank clients who have pets have only started coming through social workers, the MSPCA is supplying food for some 45 animals.

M&Z agreed to supply cat and dog food to feed 80 animals for three months but the MSPCA is expecting demand to increase and is hoping to gain support to make the initiative sustainable.

Organisations or individuals wishing to support MSPCA, collaborate or donate can get in touch on petfoodbank@maltaspca.org. More information on www.foodbanklifeline.com.