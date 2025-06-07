Andre Callus is the face of Moviment Graffitti, arguably the most influential activist group in the country. 

Joseph Portelli is a mega-developer whose rise is the symbol of Malta's major construction boom. 

The two had never met until now. 

Callus vs Portelli: watch the full episode next week.

In a Times Talk debate moderated by assistant editor Mark Laurence Zammit, Callus and Portelli go head-to-head to discuss some of the hot topics they disagree on. And trust us, there were many. 

The full episode will be out next week on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Youtube, Facebook and, of course, Times of Malta. 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.